Global Antiviral Combination Therapy Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antiviral combination therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $51.15 billion in 2023 to $54.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to risen viral infections, patient preference for combination treatments, emergence of drug resistance, advancements in virology and immunology, global healthcare initiatives.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Antiviral Combination Therapy Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The antiviral combination therapy market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $71.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued viral threats, research and development investments, global health preparedness, patient-centric approaches, potential expansion to new viral indications.

Growth Driver of The Antiviral Combination Therapy Market

The rise in the incidence of viral diseases is expected to propel the growth of the antiviral combination therapy market over the coming years. Viral diseases are illnesses caused by viruses, which are microscopic infectious agents. Viruses have genetic material such as DNA or RNA surrounded by a protein coat. Antiviral combination therapies are used to reduce the risk of drug resistance and improve the effectiveness of treatment.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Antiviral Combination Therapy Test Market Growth?

Key players in the antiviral combination therapy market include AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celltrion Inc., Cipla Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Antiviral Combination Therapy Market Size and Growth?

Major companies operating in the antiviral combination therapy market are focusing on innovative solutions such as AT-527 to sustain their position in the market. AT-527 is a nucleotide prodrug that inhibits the replication of RNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

How Is the Global Antiviral Combination Therapy Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Branded, Generic

2) By Drug Combination: Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors/Non-Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitor/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors/Protease Inhibitor, Other Drug Combinations

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Indication: Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Hepatitis, Other Indications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Antiviral Combination Therapy Market

North America was the largest region in the antiviral combination therapy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global antiviral combination therapy market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the antiviral combination therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Antiviral Combination Therapy Market Definition

Antiviral combination therapy involves using multiple antiviral medications to treat viral infections. This therapy is used to improve treatment effectiveness by targeting multiple aspects of the virus's life cycle and reducing drug resistance.

