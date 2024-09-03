Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Urinary Drainage Bags Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urinary drainage bags market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.96 billion in 2023 to $2.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost-effectiveness, home healthcare and long-term car, patient comfort and mobility, regulatory standards and quality control, improved materials and design, chronic health conditions.

The urinary drainage bags market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population dynamics, shift towards home healthcare, increasing patient awareness, shift towards disposable solutions, economic considerations.

Rising prevalence of urologic diseases is expected to propel the growth of urinary drainage bags market going forward. Urologic illnesses are a set of medical ailments that affect the anatomy or function of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder. Urinary drainage bags are commonly used by people suffering from urologic diseases such as urinary incontinence (leakage) and urinary retention (inability to urinate), as they facilitate urine collection from the bladder by inserting a catheter or sheath into the patient's bladder to provide a clean, safe, and easy solution for urine drainage and to reduce the risk of urinary tract infection.

Key players in the urinary drainage bags market include Convatec Group, Cardinal Health Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast A/S, Becton Dickinson and Company, McKesson Medical Surgical.

Major companies operating in the urinary drainage bags market are focusing on technology advancements such as catheters. A catheter is a tubular medical device composed of medical-grade materials that are designed to be inserted into canals, veins, passages, or body cavities to allow fluid injection or withdrawal or to keep a passage open.

1) By Product: Large Bags, Leg Bags

2) By Usage: Reusable, Disposable

3) By Capacity: 0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml

4) By End-Use: Hospital, Clinics, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the urinary drainage bags market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the urinary drainage bags market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the urinary drainage bags market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Urine drainage bags are external urine collection bags to collect urine that have been evacuated from the bladder using a catheter or sheath inserted into the patient's bladder. It is typically used in patients or people who have urine incontinence (leakage), urinary retention (inability to urinate), surgery that necessitates the use of a catheter, or another health concern.

