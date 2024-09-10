Global Sports Medicine Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Sports Medicine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports medicine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.61 billion in 2023 to $8.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in sports injuries, growing emphasis on physical fitness, increase in sports participation, expansion of arthroscopic procedures, focus on injury prevention programs, rising awareness among athletes.

The sports medicine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine approaches, expansion of sports medicine clinics, nutritional strategies for performance enhancement, global sports events and sponsorships, focus on mental health in sports.

The increasing number of sports injuries is expected to propel the sports medicine market's growth going forward. Sports injuries refer to injuries that are caused during sports or exercise, and they are not limited to athletes. They are commonly caused by a direct impact, overuse, or force application. Sports medicine provides treatment or support for sports injuries, so an increase in sports injuries will propel market growth.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-medicine-devices-global-market-report

Key players in the sports medicine market include Stryker Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Wright Medical Technology Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC.

Major companies operating in the sports medicine market are focusing on digital distribution channels such as a product website to drive revenues in their market. The updated website demonstrates the range of products offered by Maruho Medical and emphasizes the company's innovative focus on soft tissue fixation in sports medicine.

1) By Product: Implants, Fracture And Ligament Repair Products, Arthroscopy Devices, Prosthetics, Other Products

2) By Injury Type: Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot And Ankle Injuries, Back And Spine Injuries, Hip And Groin Injuries

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Physiotherapy Centers And Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Sports Medicine Market

North America was the largest region in the sports medicine market in 2023. The regions covered in the sports medicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sports Medicine Market Definition

Sports medicine refers to an area of medicine concerned with physical fitness and the treatment, and prevention of injuries that are resulting from athletic activities. They are used to reduce pain and inflammation.

Sports Medicine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global sports medicine market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Sports Medicine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sports medicine market size, sports medicine market drivers and trends, sports medicine market major players, sports medicine competitors' revenues, sports medicine market positioning, and sports medicine market growth across geographies. The sports medicine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

