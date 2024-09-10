Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Global Market 2024 To Reach $13.13 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 1.5%

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.18 billion in 2023 to $12.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in age-related macular degeneration, increased incidence of diabetic retinopathy, advancements in retinal disease diagnosis, clinical success and efficacy, shift to outpatient treatment.

The anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $13.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population and ocular diseases, expanding applications in retinal disorders, development of next-generation therapeutics, increasing emphasis on early intervention, global health initiatives and access to treatment.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10683&type=smp

The increase in the prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market going forward. The prevalence of ophthalmic diseases refers to the number or proportion of individuals within a given population who have been diagnosed with or exhibit specific eye conditions or diseases. Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapeutics help reduce the prevalence of ophthalmic diseases by effectively treating ailments such as wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-vascular-endothelial-growth-factor-therapeutics-global-market-report

Key players in the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biogen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Coherus BioSciences Inc., Applied Molecular Genetics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company.

Major companies operating in the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market are integrating their efforts in adopting strategic partnerships to develop and commercialize VEGF inhibitors and maximize their profits in the market. Such collaborations are essential for driving research and development, accessing new technologies and candidates, expanding market reach, and supporting the commercialization of VEGF inhibitors.

1) By Product: Eylea, Lucentis, Beovu

2) By Disease: Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-related Macular Degeneration

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Oncology Centers, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) therapeutics are drugs that inhibit the growth of blood vessels, commonly used in the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. These drugs inhibit vascular endothelial growth factors. It is utilized in the therapy of some tumors and in treating age-related macular degeneration.

