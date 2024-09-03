BVI to Launch New SERENITY and SERENITY Toric Premium Monofocal IOLs, Delivering an Extended Range of Vision to More Patients, at the 2024 ESCRS

Non-diffractive IOLs SERENITY and SERENITY Toric are the second generation of BVI’s original, innovative ISOPURE premium monofocal IOL launched in 2019.

These IOLs incorporate patented ISOFOCAL optic technology to provide both distance vision and intermediate vision. 1 The ground-breaking double c-loop POD platform is specifically engineered to deliver precise astigmatism correction and stable IOL positioning. 2

The ground-breaking double c-loop POD platform is specifically engineered to deliver precise astigmatism correction and stable IOL positioning. These lenses are designed to meet the growing demand for intermediate-optimized IOLs, which are projected to see a 15% CAGR. 3



WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BVI today unveiled its latest innovations: SERENITY and SERENITY Toric premium monofocal IOLs. These non-diffractive, aspheric IOLs are the second generation of BVI’s pioneering ISOPURE family, first introduced in 2019. Utilizing patented ISOFOCAL optic technology to elegantly balance Depth of Focus (DoF) and image quality, these lenses provide far vision equal to a monofocal but with good intermediate vision up to 66 cm.1

Continuing the IOL Innovation Legacy

Since the launch of ISOPURE in 2019, BVI has remained committed to providing innovative solutions for patients seeking an uncompromised, extended range of vision. The SERENITY series maintains the simplicity of a monofocal IOL while incorporating ISOFOCAL technology to deliver spherical aberration correction across the entire optic diameter and customize the level of spherical aberration per dioptric power.

The SERENITY Toric model benefits significantly from the maneuverability of the double C-loop POD platform. This platform is exclusive to BVI and allows the IOL to be rotated clockwise or counterclockwise to align the cylinder with the axis. For astigmatic patients, the POD platform delivers a toric IOL that remains stable in the capsular bag,2 with outcomes accurately predicted by BVI’s toric calculator.

Mr. Sheraz Daya MD FACP FACS FRCS(Ed) FRCOphth (Centre For Sight, UK), one of the first surgeons to implant SERENITY, commented, “It is wonderful to see this Increased range of focus lens (IROF) on the same platform as the Finevision with 4 C loop haptics. I look forward to the Toric version as well which I know will be very stable with no rotation.”

“As we launch the second-generation SERENITY and SERENITY Toric IOLs, BVI views this IOL as potentially a game-changer when it comes to standard of care for monofocal procedures,” said Shervin Korangy, President and CEO of BVI. “Our portfolio includes a wide range of IOLs, meticulously designed from material to haptics to optics to provide the optimal outcome without the burden of retro-fitting legacy predicate devices.”

Global Launch Schedule

SERENITY and SERENITY Toric will have full commercial availability in CE-accepting markets in 20254.

About BVI

BVI® is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high-quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving the vision of patients. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors.

For further enquiries or to speak to a BVI representative, please email Andrew Dawson, Head of BVI Corporate Communications: adawson@bvimedical.com

References

Bernabeu-Arias G, Beckers S, RincónRosales JL, Tañá-Rivero P, Bilbao-Calabuig R. Visual Performance at Different Distances After Implantation of an Isofocal Optic Design Intraocular Lens. J Refract Surg. 2023 Mar;39(3):150-157. Robert Edward T Ang, Pedro Tañá-Rivero, Francisco Pastor-Pascual, Pavel Stodulka, Manfred Tetz, Isaak Fischinger. Visual and Refractive Outcomes After Bilateral Implantation of a Biconvex Aspheric Toric Monofocal Intraocular with a Double C-Loop Haptic Design. Clinical Ophthalmology 2023:17 2765–2776. P 188 Market Scope 2024 Not Available for Sale in the United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.