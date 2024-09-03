Chuck E. Cheese Introduces All New “$99.99 For 6 Kids” Birthday Party Package

Global "Big Day of Birthdays" Event on Sept. 9 to Celebrate Launch with Over 1,000 Birthday Parties Give Away

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s largest host of children’s birthday parties with over half a million celebrations annually, announced today a new initiative to make birthdays more affordable for families facing rising costs. The all-new “$99.99 for 6 Kids” Birthday Party Package offers the Chuck E. Cheese experience at a fraction of the typical cost, ensuring families can enjoy all the fun and iconic moments of a Chuck E. Cheese party without breaking the bank.



This revolutionary new party package includes all the special elements of a Chuck E. Cheese birthday party at a fraction of the cost. It includes two full hours of unlimited gameplay, the Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Show Extravaganza, the Incredible Birthday Ticket Blaster Experience, unlimited soft drinks, and upgraded prizes for the entire party.

“We’ve heard from countless families that rising costs are forcing them to cut back on special occasions like birthday parties,” said Mark Kupferman, Executive Vice President of Chuck E. Cheese. “At Chuck E. Cheese, we believe every child deserves a memorable birthday, regardless of the economic climate. That’s why we created this new package—so families can still enjoy the full Chuck E. Cheese experience without the high costs. We’re confident this will be a gamechanger for families everywhere.”

A recent survey of 1,200 U.S. consumers conducted by Chuck E. Cheese and RepData revealed that parents estimate the average cost of hosting a kid’s birthday party outside the home to be around $340. Over a third of respondents held their kid’s last birthday party at home or in a local park—not by choice, but due to the high costs associated with out-of-home celebrations. In fact, 70% cited cost as a major factor in their decision, and 77% specifically chose to stay home to save money. Alarmingly, 10% of parents reported that their kid didn’t have a birthday party at all due to financial constraints.

“Parents shouldn’t have to choose between celebrating their child’s special day and managing household expenses,” added Mark Kupferman. “At Chuck E. Cheese, we’ve always been dedicated to creating joyful memories for families. The new $99.99 for 6 Kids birthday package is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that every child can experience a fun, stress-free birthday celebration, no matter the budget.”

Big Day of Birthdays Global Event on September 9

To celebrate the launch of the $99.99 FUN Party package, Chuck E. Cheese is inviting families to join in the “Big Day of Birthdays” event on September 9, from 6-8 PM, at all participating locations across North America*. September 9 is the most popular birth date of the year, making it the perfect day for this nationwide celebration. As the Birthday Capital of the Universe™, Chuck E. Cheese will be giving away birthday packages to two lucky winners at each location—over 1,000 birthday parties in total!

Key Features of the $99.99 for 6 Kids Birthday Party Package:

Unmatched Value: The $99.99 for 6 Kids package includes everything needed for an extraordinary celebration that all kids want: two full hours of unlimited gameplay, unlimited soft drinks, and an unforgettable birthday with friends and family.

The $99.99 for 6 Kids package includes everything needed for an extraordinary celebration that all kids want: two full hours of unlimited gameplay, unlimited soft drinks, and an unforgettable birthday with friends and family. Exclusive Chuck E. Cheese Experiences: The package features the beloved Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Show and a visit with Chuck E. Cheese, the unique Birthday Ticket Blaster, and upgraded prizes, including 100 bonus E-Tickets per child and a super upgraded prize of 1,000 bonus E-Tickets for the Birthday Star.

The package features the beloved Chuck E. Cheese Birthday Show and a visit with Chuck E. Cheese, the unique Birthday Ticket Blaster, and upgraded prizes, including 100 bonus E-Tickets per child and a super upgraded prize of 1,000 bonus E-Tickets for the Birthday Star. Incredible Party Perks: Each partygoer will receive a Play Pass card, a party hat, and a decorated table, plus access to an exclusive birthday menu designed to delight kids of all ages.



This new package not only reinforces the commitment Chuck E. Cheese has to providing affordable family fun but also continues its tradition of being the go-to destination for creating lasting memories. With the launch of this $99.99 package and the Big Day of Birthdays event, Chuck E. Cheese is making it easier than ever for families to celebrate their kid’s special day.

The Global “Big Day of Birthdays” celebration extends beyond North America, too, with events taking place at Chuck E. Cheese locations in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Qatar, making this a truly global event. Families are invited to visit participating Chuck E. Cheese locations during this special event for a chance to win and join in the fun.

For more information about the new Chuck E. Cheese FUN Birthday Package visit www.chuckecheese.com/birthday-parties/. Birthday packages are not available for walk-ins and must be booked online in advance. For more information on Chuck E. Cheese’s Big Day of Birthdays promotion, please visit www.chuckecheese.com/big-day-of-birthdays/.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and they continue to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools and non-profits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

