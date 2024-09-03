Filevine Recognized Among the Fastest Growing Private Companies for 5th Year

Filevine Continues Strong Momentum with 2,269% Revenue Growth Over Five Years

Salt Lake City, UT, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading legal technology provider, Filevine , has once again ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company secured No.14 on the Utah Business Fast 50 for its five-year growth rate of 2,269%. It also earned a top spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 alongside companies like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, and Patagonia, who gained their first national exposure as honorees. This marks Filevine’s fifth year on both the Inc. 5000 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists.

These prestigious rankings, which offer a data-driven look at the most successful independent businesses across the nation and state, underscore Filevine’s rapid and sustained growth and innovation in the legal technology sector. Companies on the list have not only driven rapid revenue growth, but have also demonstrated resilience and grit amid inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“This recognition not only acknowledges our company's sustained growth, but also celebrates our enhanced capability to serve our clients and meet the increasing demand for legal services,” said Ryan Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Filevine. “We’re incredibly humbled to see our company’s growth mirror the heightened success of our customers, as they expand their practices and amplify their services with Filevine.”

Filevine's achievements in 2024 are the latest in a series of accolades that highlight its ongoing success in the SaaS industry. In addition to its Inc. 5000 and Utah Fast 50 rankings, Filevine is a leader in customer satisfaction on prestigious review sites, Capterra , Software Advice , and GetApp for its legal billing, document management, practice management, case management, and e-signature tools. On G2, Filevine was rated Best Usability for Small and Mid-Market Businesses and named Highest User Adoption for Small Businesses in Summer 2024. This past year, Filevine was also named Practice Management Innovator of the Year by Theorem Legal, further cementing its position as a leader in legal technology.

Filevine’s ability to achieve high rankings and affirmative reviews year after year is a testament to the company’s ability to scale, retain customers, attract top talent, manage profitability, and stand out in a competitive legal market.

For more information about Filevine, visit https://www.filevine.com/about/ .

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal operating system, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify high-stakes legal work. That is why Filevine now offers a full suite of AI-powered solutions built with the legal user in mind. Powering everything from lead intake and e-signatures, to document assembly and case management, to timekeeping, billing, payments and business analytics, Filevine is used by several thousand law firms and legal teams daily to deliver excellence. Filevine is recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list.

Attachment

Erin Ash Filevine 2624421056 erinash@filevine.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.