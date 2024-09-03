Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Duroair Technologies Inc. to Nederman

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Duroair Technologies Inc. by Nederman.



Duroair, headquartered in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada holds a unique market position in designing, manufacturing and selling climate controlled air filtration with US and Canada as the main markets. Duroair’s unique and flexible enclosures and filtration systems trap and extract fumes, dust and gases created by coating, grinding, sanding and adhesive bonding processes. The company has a strong position within the defense, aerospace and industrial manufacturing industries, including mitigation of hexavalent chromium.

Nederman is an environmental technology company and a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to capturing, measuring, controlling and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with an innovative IoT platform they deliver knowledge and facts needed to optimize performance and guarantee emissions compliance to protect people, planet and production.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

For more information, contact Don Krier, dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com or call 203.389.8400 x 201

