Blackwell 3D Provides Corporate Update, Eyes Asian Market

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company focused on advancing the construction industry though the use of environmentally friendly 3D printing to build homes in less time and at lesser cost than traditional homes, is pleased to provide this update aimed at ensuring transparency, strengthening corporate governance, and driving long-term growth.

The Company is committed to enhancing value for its shareholders through the following key initiatives:

1) Completion of Audited Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2024

Blackwell 3D is on track to complete an audit of its May 31, 2024, annual financial statements by mid-September. This critical step will ensure the accuracy and integrity of our financial reporting, reinforcing the trust of our shareholders and the broader investment community.

2) Becoming a Fully Reporting Company under Section 12

As part of our commitment to full transparency and regulatory compliance, Blackwell 3D is actively working toward becoming a fully reporting entity with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). This status will further enhance our corporate governance practices, provide our investors with enhanced disclosure, and subject us to a more rigorous review of all of our financial statements. Upon completion of our audit for the Year Ended May 31, 2024, we anticipate filing a Form 10 with the SEC, which will provide a detailed overview of our operations and subject us to the reporting requirements of Section 12 of the Exchange Act of 1943, as amended.

3) Strategic Discussions with Asian Real Estate Development Company

In our pursuit of growth and expansion, Blackwell 3D has held in person discussions in Dubai with a prominent Asian real estate development company. These discussions, thus far, have focused on exploring opportunities for strategic collaborations and partnerships that could drive significant value for both companies. We are optimistic about the potential to open new avenues for growth in the rapidly expanding Asian market. As of yet, we have not entered into any definitive agreement and talks remain ongoing.

"The last year has proven both exciting and turbulent, but we believe that we have now turned a corner which will allow us to focus on growing our business, while becoming a reporting issuer with the SEC. We are focusing on both external strategic initiatives and internal compliance initiatives that will simultaneously strengthen us and allow us to move the business forward," stated Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. "Our commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and growth is unwavering. We believe these actions will not only strengthen our position in the market, but also create long-term value for our shareholders."

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date news.

