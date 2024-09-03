Recreational Boating Market Growth, Trends, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast - 2027

Recreational Boating Market

Surge in inclination toward recreational water sport activities and rise in water-based tourism fuel the global recreational boating market growth.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Recreational boating is a leisurely activity of traveling on water in a boat. Many individual use this for fun and pleasure activities during outing with family and friends. Recreational boating includes many activities such as boat racing, sailing, campaigning, fishing, and other water sports game such as powerboat racing, sports fishing, kayaking, and others. Recreational boating is usually done for the purpose of making the experience of tourism more enjoyable.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5723 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟗.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟓.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.The factors such as growing interest toward recreational water sport activities and rising water-based tourism, are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, high initial & ownership cost of recreational boats and environmental concerns associated with recreational boating are expected to hinder the market growth. Further, technological advancement in boats & boat engines and growing high net-worth population are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.Increase in interest toward recreational water sport activities and surge in water-based tourism drive the growth of the global recreational boating market . However, high initial costs of ownership and environmental concerns related to recreational boats hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in boats and boat engines create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Groupe Beneteau, Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc, Brunswick Corporation, Sunseeker International Limited, Polaris Inc, Hobie Cat Company, Azimut Benetti Group, White River Marine Group, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Marine Products Corporation𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1cf1392f8101f972c2655c7e1c8f87ba Europe is the highest revenue contributor, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. On the basis of forecast analysis, Europe is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for luxury cruisers, rising coastal & maritime tourism, and growing boating participation by adults.Based on product type, the inboard boats segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global recreational boating market size , and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the personal watercrafts segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, LAMEA is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5723 Based on power, the engine powered segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Utility Vehicle Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utility-vehicle-market-to-reach-51-69-bn-globally-by-2030-at-9-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301350994.html Self-Driving Bus Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/self-driving-bus-market In-Car Infotainment Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/08/03/2273859/0/en/In-Car-Infotainment-Market-to-Portray-37-53-Billion-by-2028-Allied-Market-Research.html Mobility Scooters Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/09/01/2290185/0/en/Mobility-Scooters-Market-to-Garner-3-21-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html Used Bike Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/used-bikes-market-to-reach-66-2-billion-globally-by-2031-at-5-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301756457.html

