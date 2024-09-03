Minister Gayton McKenzie launches 2024 National Heritage Month in Pretoria, 5 Sept

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), Minister Gayton McKenzie invites the members of the media to the launch of the 2024 National Heritage Month programme. The session will take place on Thursday, 05 September 2024, at the Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum in Pretoria.

This year’s National Heritage Month is launched under the theme, “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom”. The theme puts a spotlight on Resistance & Liberation Heritage Route Programme, and a focus on selfless struggle heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for liberation.

Government through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, and its entities, National Heritage Council (NHC), South African Heritage Resource Agency (SAHRA) in collaboration with Department of Military Veterans (DMV) will briefly unpack Homecoming and Repatriation project as the key highlight for heritage month.

Minister Mckenzie will also during the launch, outline the overall heritage month calendar of activities which among others include the Heritage Day Celebration and Indigenous Games Festival.

The launch will unfold as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 September 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Sites &Museum, Koch st &, 7th Ave, Salvokop, Pretoria.

RSVPs:

Mr Madimetja Moleba │Email: Madimetjam@dsac.gov.za │ Cell: 066 301 4675.

Media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Chief Director: Communication & Marketing

National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: 072 172 8925

Mr Cassiday Rangata Jacobs

Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: CassidayR@dsac.gov.za

Cell: 061 300 2963