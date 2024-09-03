Submit Release
News Search

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,375 in the last 365 days.

Senator Loren Legarda's Statement on Proclamation No. 678 Declaring September 3 as a Day of National Mourning over the Passing of MB Federico Caballero

PHILIPPINES, September 3 - Press Release
September 2, 2024

Senator Loren Legarda's Statement on Proclamation No. 678 Declaring September 3 as a Day of National Mourning over the Passing of MB Federico Caballero

We thank President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for declaring a day of national mourning over the passing of Manlilikha ng Bayan Federico Caballero.

Caballero, affectionately called "Nong Pedring," recently passed away at the age of 88, leaving us an indelible legacy in the preservation of Filipino heritage.

Nong Pedring kept the "Sugidanon," or the epic tales of Central Panay, alive and vibrant by faithfully chanting them in the Kinaray-a language, ensuring that the rich oral traditions of his people are passed down to future generations.

We urge our kababayans to join in recognizing the efforts of Nong Pedring and remember his contributions to our vibrant culture and heritage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senator Loren Legarda's Statement on Proclamation No. 678 Declaring September 3 as a Day of National Mourning over the Passing of MB Federico Caballero

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more