September 2, 2024 Senator Loren Legarda's Statement on Proclamation No. 678 Declaring September 3 as a Day of National Mourning over the Passing of MB Federico Caballero We thank President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for declaring a day of national mourning over the passing of Manlilikha ng Bayan Federico Caballero. Caballero, affectionately called "Nong Pedring," recently passed away at the age of 88, leaving us an indelible legacy in the preservation of Filipino heritage. Nong Pedring kept the "Sugidanon," or the epic tales of Central Panay, alive and vibrant by faithfully chanting them in the Kinaray-a language, ensuring that the rich oral traditions of his people are passed down to future generations. We urge our kababayans to join in recognizing the efforts of Nong Pedring and remember his contributions to our vibrant culture and heritage.

