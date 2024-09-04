Global Space Situational Awareness Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Space Situational Awareness Global Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Space Situational Awareness Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The space situational awareness market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing space activity, space debris mitigation, satellite services, national security, international cooperation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The space situational awareness market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to space traffic management, commercial space operations, lunar and deep space exploration, space resource utilization, space domain awareness.

Growth Driver Of The Space Situational Awareness Market

The increase in demand for space-based sensing activities propels the growth of the space situational awareness market going forward. The space-based sensing activities refer to the remote sensing technology that profiles the earth's atmosphere and ionosphere with high vertical resolution and global coverage using GNSS (such as GPS) readings acquired by low-Earth orbiting satellites. The majority of governments employ space situational awareness to plan their space activities because it makes it possible to predict the orbital paths of cataloged objects and trash.

Major Players AndSpace Situational Awareness Market Trends

Key players in the space situational awareness market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kratos Defense& Security Solutions Inc., Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems Inc., Applied Defense Solutions.

Technological advancement has been an emerging trend gaining popularity in the space situational awareness market. Major companies operating in the space situational awareness sector are focused on technological advancement to sustain their position in the market.

Space Situational Awareness Market Segments:

1) By Solution: Service, Payload Systems, Software

2) By Capability: Detect, Track, And Identify (D/T/Id), Threat Warning And Assessment, Characterization

3) By Object: Mission-Related Debris, Rocket Bodies, Fragmentation Debris, Functional Spacecraft, Non-Functional Spacecraft, Other Objects

4) By Orbital Range: Near-Earth, Deep Space

5) By End Use: Commercial, Government And Military

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheSpace Situational Awareness Market

North America was the largest region in the space situational awareness market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the space situational awareness market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the space situational awareness market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Space Situational Awareness Market Definition

Space situational awareness refers to tracking objects in space, including their identification, orbit determination, awareness of the environment they are working in, and prediction of future positions and potential dangers. It is used to forecast object collisions and warn space operators of potentially hazardous close approaches in order to enable collision avoidance operations.

Space Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Space Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on space situational awareness market size, space situational awareness market driversand trends, space situational awareness market major players, space situational awarenesscompetitors' revenues, space situational awarenessmarket positioning, and space situational awarenessmarket growth across geographies. The space situational awareness market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

