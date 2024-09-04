Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The sprinkler irrigation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.85 billion in 2023 to $3.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing concerns over water scarcity, increased agricultural productivity, government subsidies and incentives, climate change impact, labor savings.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sprinkler irrigation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing environmental concerns, expansion into emerging markets, regulations and water management, growing adoption of sprinkler irrigation systems in agriculture, increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using sprinkler irrigation systems.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5763&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Sprinkler Irrigation Market

The increase in public and private support for irrigation projects in developing countries is expected to propel the growth of the sprinkler irrigation market. The public and private sectors are complementing each other in providing advisory services and information to address the needs of rural communities and farmers. According to the World Bank Group, an investment of $2 billion is required to irrigate 1 million hectares of land in southern Ukraine. Public funds along with private sector solutions are essential for addressing the financing gap for large projects. Therefore, the increasing public and private support for irrigation projects in developing countries is driving the growth of the sprinkler irrigation market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sprinkler-irrigation-global-market-report

Major Players AndSprinkler Irrigation Market Trends

Key players in the sprinkler irrigation market include Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Major companies operating in the sprinkler irrigation market are developing innovative products such as Flexi Sprinkler Kit to meet the growing demand for sprinkler irrigation. Flexi Sprinkler Kit is a complete kit for sprinkler irrigation that includes an innovative 3D ARM impact nozzle teamed with a flexible and lightweight piping solution to achieve excellent irrigation uniformity.

Sprinkler Irrigation Market Segments:

1) By Type: Centre Pivot Irrigation Systems, Lateral Move Irrigation Systems, Solid Set Sprinkler Systems, Others

2) By Field Size: Small Fields, Medium-Sized Fields, Large Fields

3) By Mobility: Stationary, Towable

4) By Application: Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Landscape and Turf, Others

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheSprinkler Irrigation Market

North America was the largest region in the sprinkler irrigation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the sprinkler irrigation market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the sprinkler irrigation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sprinkler Irrigation Market Definition

Sprinkler irrigation refers to a method of applying irrigation water that is similar to natural rainfall. Sprinkler irrigation is used for watering the farm, landscaping, gardens, and fields. The water received through pumps is separated by sprinklers into tiny water drops, which are sprayed uniformly across the entire soil surface. Sprinkler irrigation is considered to be one of the most technologically advanced irrigation systems.

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sprinkler irrigation market size, sprinkler irrigation market driversand trends, sprinkler irrigation market major players, sprinkler irrigation competitors' revenues, sprinkler irrigation market positioning, and sprinkler irrigation market growth across geographies. The sprinkler irrigation market report helps you gain in-depth insights intoopportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microirrigation-systems-global-market-report

Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-irrigation-global-market-report

Agriculture Sprayers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-sprayers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company ?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.