Sun Care Products Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Sun Care Products Market Research 2024-2033: Outlook and Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sun care products market has experienced robust growth in recent years, from $13.82 billion in 2023 to $14.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to awareness of skin cancer, tourism and outdoor activities, scientific advancements, aging population, marketing and promotion.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sun care products market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $19.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising uv radiation levels, the growth of global travel, skin health awareness, clean beauty and green sunscreens, sun serums.

Growth Driver Of The Sun Care Products Market

The growing demand for organic and natural personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the sun care products market going forward. Organic products do not include harsh chemicals, they are produced using organic ingredients. Due to the various advantages of organic products, the demand for organic sun care products is expected to rise in the market.

Major Players And Sun Care Products Market Trends

Key players in the sun care products market include L'Oréal SA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Shiseido Company Ltd., Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the sun care products market. Major companies operating in the sun care products market are focused on developing new and innovative products to strengthen their market position.

Sun Care Products Market Segments:

1) By Type: Self-Tanning Products, After-Sun Products, Sun Protection Products

2) By Gender: Male, Female, Unisex

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Sun Care Products Market

Europe was the largest region in the sun care products market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sun care products market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sun Care Products Market Definition

Sun care products refer to sunscreen products that come in a variety of formats, including creams, lotions, lip balms, hair tonics, and gels. Some or all of the sun's rays are absorbed, reflected, or scattered by the active components. Sun care products are used to protect the skin from the sun's harmful UV radiation.

Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sun care products market size, sun care products market drivers and trends, sun care products market major players, sun care products competitors' revenues, sun care products market positioning, and sun care products market growth across geographies. The sun care products market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

