RITA to Host Retirement Industry Conference, “On the Horizon of SDIRAs,” October 28-29, 2024 in Scottsdale, AZ

RITA's self-directed IRA conference "On the Horizon of Self-Directed IRAs" is happening October 28-29, 2024 in Scottsdale, AZ.

UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its fall conference for self-directed retirement professionals from October 28-29, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The theme will be “On the Horizon of Self-Directed IRAs” and focus on topics impacting the individual retirement account (IRA) industry and self-directed retirement plans.“This year’s fall conference is about the future of self-directed IRAs. We want to help our attendees gain a comprehensive understanding of what’s on the horizon for our industry. That way, they can better prepare themselves and their companies to serve in the best interests of savers,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “When our businesses succeed, our industry grows, and savers benefit. That’s the true value of our conferences.” RITA’s conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts. Topics for this conference will include artificial intelligence, anti-fraud perspectives, election outlooks, common SDIRA issues, and more. Agenda topics are subject to change.“The knowledge that you are able to get at the RITA conferences - there’s nothing like it,” said Beatriz Adkins, Executive Vice President of Quest Trust Company. “We get to hear about the trends that [industry experts] are forecasting, about pending legislation that’s happening, and trends in fraud or elder abuse. There’s just so much information that we get, and we’re really able to move the industry forward together.”The RITA Fall Conference will include two full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will be hosted at The Scott Resort & Spa , which offers onsite dining, a full-service spa, versatile event space, and more. The hotel is located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, just steps away from the Fashion Square Mall and the Waterfront. There are more than 100 art galleries and museums and over 200 golf courses in the city and surrounding area. Attendees should book accommodations in RITA’s room block by October 1, 2024.RITA members and non-members can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. Early bird pricing is available now through September 13, 2024. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Fall 2024 Conference event page ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.

