Kronos Advanced Technologies Declares Special Cash Dividend for Shareholders

Parkersburg, WV, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkersburg, WV - September 3, 2024 - Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC: KNOS), a leading technology company specializing in advanced air purification and innovative technology solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The Board has approved a cash dividend of $0.00001 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 18, 2024.

Greg Rubin, CEO of Kronos Advanced Technologies, commented on the decision, stating, "This dividend reflects our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. While the dividend amount is modest, it represents an important step in returning value to our investors, and we look forward to further enhancing shareholder value as we execute on our growth strategy."

Kronos Advanced Technologies is committed to maintaining transparency and delivering consistent value to its shareholders. This dividend announcement marks the latest in a series of strategic decisions aimed at strengthening the company's financial health and supporting its long-term objectives.

As announced recently, Kronos Advanced Technologies entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the purpose of acquiring Suarez Industries, Inc. This acquisition, if successful, will not dilute existing shareholders, ensuring that they continue to benefit from the company’s future growth.

About Suarez Industries

Founded by Ben Suarez in 1968, Suarez Industries has evolved from a mail-order startup into a leader in direct marketing and product innovation. From its modest beginnings, the company achieved profitability by 1973 and saw a 100% increase in sales by 1988, leading to the establishment of a state-of-the-art headquarters. Known for its rigorous standards and unique in-house approach to product development, Suarez Industries now offers a diverse range of products, including the EdenPURE™ air purifiers and heaters. The company’s commitment to quality is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee and a strong philanthropic presence.

Strategic Partnership with Kronos

Suarez Industries has entered a pivotal phase with a proposed acquisition by Kronos Advanced Technologies. This strategic move is supported by a new agreement with major suppliers, ensuring a steady product supply and enabling Suarez Industries to focus on aggressive advertising and expansion. The partnership aims to significantly boost customer acquisition and re-enter the retail market, positioning Suarez Industries to reach $100 million in annual sales within the next 12 to 36 months.

Future Outlook

With Kronos’s backing, Suarez Industries is set to enhance its market presence, expand internationally, and achieve substantial growth. The acquisition, pending financial and regulatory approvals, is expected to close within the next 90 days.

For more information, visit www.Edenpure.com.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. filed about 50 patent applications in the past and had total of 25 issued patents. These patents encompass a range of technologies primarily focused on air movement, filtration, and purification systems. The company, known for its innovations in air movement and filtration technologies, has an extensive patent portfolio that reflects its focus on advanced consumer electronics and medical-grade air purification products. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb.

Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Since our inception in 2002, Kronos Advanced Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Our patented technology has been instrumental in various sectors, including indoor air quality, automotive, and healthcare.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) announced in 2023 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance to the company’s manufacturer, classifying its Model 5 Air Purifier as a Class II Medical Device. This clearance is a significant achievement, validating Kronos' patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology, proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses like COVID-19.

With FDA clearance, Kronos can now deploy its medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology in hospitals, home health-care settings, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies. This milestone underscores Kronos' commitment to improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and providing healthier and safer air environments.

As we embark on this new chapter with Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., we remain committed to our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of individuals worldwide. We are proud to be pioneers in accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu coins as a form of payment for our products, reflecting our dedication to embracing emerging technologies.

Our dedication to customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we invite you to explore our products and offerings through our online shopping portal and social media channels.

The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies.

The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

