Luxury Stone 2.0 by Wanyi Wang, Bo Li and Zhenlian Zou Wins Silver in A' Building Materials and Components Design Award

Innovative Ceramic Slab Design Recognized for Excellence in Building Materials and Construction Components Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Luxury Stone 2.0 by Wanyi Wang, Bo Li and Zhenlian Zou as the Silver winner in the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the design within the building components industry, positioning it as a notable achievement in the field.Luxury Stone 2.0 addresses current trends and needs within the building components industry by exploring sensory boundaries and creating a natural home decoration experience. The design aligns with the growing demand for high-quality, aesthetically pleasing, and functional building materials that enhance user comfort and well-being. Its innovative features and benefits make it a valuable addition to the industry, setting new standards for ceramic slab design.The award-winning Luxury Stone 2.0 stands out in the market with its unique surface texture that offers a dual touch experience. The convex surface is warm and delicate, while the concave surface is naturally rough, creating a captivating contrast. This design encourages users to disconnect from technology, relax, and find their spiritual belonging through the comfort of touch. By combining functionality and aesthetics, Luxury Stone 2.0 offers a distinctive and innovative solution for home decoration.The recognition of Luxury Stone 2.0 by the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award serves as motivation for the Wanyi Wang, Bo Li and Zhenlian Zou team to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and development of cutting-edge building materials and construction components.Team MembersLuxury Stone 2.0 was designed by a talented team consisting of Wanyi Wang, Bo Li, Zhenlian Zou, and Shuai Wang. Each member contributed their expertise and skills to create this award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Wanyi Wang, Bo Li and Zhenlian ZouWanyi Wang, Bo Li and Zhenlian Zou are part of Guangdong Dongpeng Holdings Co., Ltd, a leading total home solutions provider in China. With a focus on ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, and ecological new materials, the company is committed to creating comfortable space solutions and high-quality product configurations for consumers. Dongpeng Holdings aims to provide users with beautiful home decoration spaces that enhance their quality of life.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer-review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving and impactful designs receive this prestigious recognition. Silver A' Design Award winning works showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, making them highly respected within the design community.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with a diverse range of categories, including the Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://materialdesignaward.com

