Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,158 in the last 365 days.

EGLE spearheads effort to develop a strategy for cybersecurity preparedness and response for water and wastewater operators in Michigan

As part of National Preparedness Month, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is highlighting its recent effort to develop a preparedness strategy for drinking water and wastewater treatment plant operators in Michigan.

Vector illustration of a data security services.

EGLE was tasked to lead the multi-agency development of Michigan's plan and to spearhead the outreach to all operators in the state of Michigan.

“When it comes to emergency response, a key strategy for success is knowing the right partners and leveraging their strengths,” said Jay Eickholt, EGLE’s emergency management coordinator. “That is why EGLE has partnered with the Michigan Cyber Command Center (MC3), Michigan State Police, and Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB). Through this partnership, the state has been able to conduct free security awareness training, provide educational resources, and support an online library of technical guides all related to cybersecurity,” he added.

The resources provided through EGLE and the Environmental Protection Agency will assist water sector operators in reviewing their internal processes and systems to threats both online and in person. EGLE encourages all operators to review the guidance and make an emergency response plan that includes cyber threats that are becoming more prevalent, including cybersecurity best practices and other steps.

Cybersecurity best practices

To prevent the potential compromise of your water utility, it is important to take the following steps:

  1. Ensure all default passwords are changed to a complex and unique 16-character password.
  2. Require multifactor authentication.
  3. Review and apply the latest security patches and updates provided by your hardware/software vendor.
  4. Continuously monitor network traffic and system logs for suspicious activity.
  5. Keep up-to-date offline backups.

Other steps to take:

  • Educate employees about the risks of phishing attacks and social engineering tactics cyber adversaries may use to gain unauthorized access.
  • Conduct regular cybersecurity training sessions for employees to enhance awareness.
  • Consider engaging cybersecurity experts for a comprehensive assessment of your water utility’s digital infrastructure to identify potential vulnerabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EGLE spearheads effort to develop a strategy for cybersecurity preparedness and response for water and wastewater operators in Michigan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more