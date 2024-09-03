Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform hands over multipurpose shearing shed to Ntabankulu wool farmers, 3 Sept

Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) will continue to provide proper infrastructure and equipment to emerging farmer when it hands overs R1,3 million worth multipurpose shearing shed in Ntabankulu tomorrow morning.

The MEC will unveil the investment made by DRDAR to the Bomvini community members who were previously using roundavels with no equipment to shed their sheep and their wool was contaminated.

The project started in 2012 with the aim to produce high quality of wool, control livestock disease, create job opportunities, especially for the youth and women and fighting poverty.

The provision of a fenced shed with a dipping tank, water harvesting tanks, equipment like sorting tables, scissors and pressers will promote local economy development and enhance the quality of their wool.

As part of the genetic improvement programme, the Department has provided two Dohne Merino rams, provided disease control through vaccination, dosing and dipping.

At least 12 people were employed during the construction of the shed while other are casually employed during the shearing season.

The project produced 15 bales and sell to BKB where received R87045, 40 in last shearing season. Members of the media are invited to cover this event that will take place as follows:

Date: 03 September 2023

Time: 9am

Venue: Bomvini Multipurpose Shearing Shed, Ntabankulu

For more information and to RSVP;

MEC’s spokesperson Atule Joka

Cell: 071 688 4231

Thozi Manyisana

Cell: 082 494 3600