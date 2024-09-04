Spray Drying Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.8%

Spray Drying Equipment Global Market Size, Insights, Outlook, and Overview by 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spray drying equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.85 billion in 2023 to $6.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid rate of urbanization, growing demand for processed food products, growing pharmaceutical, food, and chemical industries, chemical industry applications, altering lifestyle and rising domestic income.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The spray drying equipment market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $8.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to environmental regulations, increase research and development, emerging markets, specialty chemicals and advanced materials, growing population.

Growth Driver Of The Spray Drying Equipment Market

The increased demand for food and beverages industry is expected to drive the growth of spray drying equipment market. Food and beverage items encompass products engaged in the handling, packaging, and dissemination of raw food ingredients. Spray drying equipment is commonly used in the food and beverage industry for various purposes due to its versatility and efficiency in converting liquid or slurry ingredients into powdered forms it enhancing shelf stability and quality of the food.

Major Players And Spray Drying Equipment Market Trends

Key players in the spray drying equipment market include GEA Group AG, SPX Flow Inc., Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment Co. Ltd., Buchi Labortechnik AG, European SprayDry Technologies LLP.

Major companies operating in the spray drying equipment market are developing innovative products such as Mini Spray Dryer to meet the growing demand for spray drying A mini spray dryer is a compact and versatile laboratory instrument used to convert liquid samples into dry powder form through the process of spray drying.

Spray Drying Equipment Market Segments:

1) By Product Type: Rotary Atomizers, Nozzle Atomizers, Fluidized, Centrifugal, Other Product Types

2) By Flow Type: Co-current, Counter Current, Mixed

3) By Application: Food, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Spray Drying Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the spray drying equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth over the spray drying equipment market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the spray drying equipment market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Spray Drying Equipment Market Definition

Spray drying is a way of quickly drying a liquid or slurry into a dry powder with a hot flame. Spray drying equipment is widely used in foods, pharmaceuticals, plastic resins, ceramics, and the chemical industry.

