Blue World Voyages, First Sports & Wellness-Focused Cruise Line Announces 30 Private Residences Onboard Inaugural Vessel

Blue World Voyages plans 30 private residences onboard its first passenger cruise ship

Wellness concept to be integrated throughout the ship and all public and private spaces to create active, healthy living at sea.

Nothing like this exists. We intersect wellness, personal enrichment, and adventure travel to place something new in the water, ” — Gene Meehan, Blue World Founder

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue World Voyages, the industry’s only cruise line focused on sports and wellness, has agreed with a major 5-star cruise company to acquire its first vessel in 2026. Before entering the water, the all-suite ship is scheduled to undergo an extensive refit to integrate the Blue World concept throughout. The redesign, led by Tomas Tillberg, calls for 30 one- and two-bedroom luxury Residences on the upper levels available for private ownership. According to Blue World co-founder and acting CEO Fredy Dellis, several of the Residences have been reserved by interested buyers. “Visiting exciting destinations without leaving home is the ultimate lifestyle for sophisticated travelers,” says Dellis who spearheads this project.There will also be 160 passenger suites onboard. At approximately 352 square feet each, these will be nearly double the size of standard cabins on other lines. They will feature in-room wellness amenities, large balconies, lounge areas, and walk-in closets. With the generous public and private spaces in the design, all guests can enjoy a low-density travel experience.Residence owners will have access to the full amenities of the ship, including the largest athletic and fitness conditioning deck at sea, and the industry’s largest most comprehensive wellness facilities for rejuvenation, recovery, and spa. In addition to state-of-the-art sports and wellness amenities onboard, the reconfiguration includes a seawater lap pool and marina deck with easy access water sports.There are breakthrough technologies planned for sustainability. The $80M Adaptive Refit™ is slated to incorporate LEED principles including advanced energy-efficient systems, waste reduction technology and eco-friendly materials.Founder and chairman Gene Meehan emphasized the disruptive boldness of Blue World’s approach to the ocean-going experience. “Nothing like this exists. We intersect wellness, personal enrichment, and adventure travel to place something new in the water, Active Lifestyle Cruising with like-minded passengers and residence owners onboard.”Meehan adds that Blue World’s targeting of active, health-minded adults positions the company at the forefront of cruise travel segment for the rapidly growing $1.1 trillion Wellness Tourism market. “Our team is ready to set the benchmarks for sports, fitness, and wellness programming at sea.”About Blue World Voyages -Blue World Voyages is the world’s first cruise line 100% dedicated to sports and wellness. It is designed by active people who realize that you don’t have to give up your healthy lifestyle while on vacation or traveling the globe. There is truly nothing like it today in the cruise industry. Leading business consultants McKinsey and Company predict that “wellness will be the new normal.” Blue World provides the intersection between cruising and wellness travel. The first in the global cruise industry marketed specifically to two types of passengers, those already fit and healthy, and others looking to become more so.About The Blue World Residences- Sophisticated travelers focused on active, healthy lifestyles, now have the option to own a home at sea and on land while touring the world with like-minded individuals. The 30 exclusive residences on Blue World occupy the ship’s upper decks. Each owner purchases residency rights for 25-years for personal use, or for use by friends, family, business, or charity purposes. Owners can place their residences into Blue World’s rental inventory using this revenue to offset maintenance fees when not in use. Residences are listed for sale at $3,000,000 for a one-bedroom unit, and $4,412,000 for a two-bedroom. Owners will have exclusive access to an in-galley chef’s table, private wine storage, plus butler and concierge services. For more information go to: www.blueworldresidences.com

