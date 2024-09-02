Governor Abbott Announces $10,000 Reward For Information On Navy Veteran Murder In Houston

TEXAS, September 2 - September 2, 2024 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in the murder of a 90-year-old Navy veteran in Houston this weekend.

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the murder of 90-year-old Navy veteran Nelson Beckett in Houston,” said Governor Abbott. “Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones, and the entire Houston community during this difficult time. Texas is already working with our local partners and providing full support in bringing this criminal to justice. I encourage anyone with information relating to this terrible crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. Texas will always support the brave men and women who answered the call to serve in our nation's military, and with the public’s help we will capture the murderer and put them behind bars.”

In addition to the state reward, Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering $5,000, bringing the total reward amount to $15,000.

To be eligible for cash reward, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law, and you could earn up to $15,000. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.