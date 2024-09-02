News Release – DOH Reports Hepatitis A Infection in Hana Koa Brewing Co. Employee

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH REPORTS HEPATITIS A INFECTION IN

HANA KOA BREWING CO. EMPLOYEE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 31, 2024 24-116

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed a case of hepatitis A infection in a food service employee at Hana Koa Brewing Company, located at 962 Kawaiaha‘o St., in Honolulu.

Anyone who has consumed any food or drink products from this establishment from Aug. 3-16, 2024, may have been exposed to the disease. Individuals who have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A should contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms and should mention their potential exposure to the disease. Early diagnosis guides appropriate care and can help stop further spread of the disease. Post-exposure prophylaxis can be offered to close contacts of infected individuals and is most effective when administered within two weeks of exposure to hepatitis A.

It is important to note that Hana Koa Brewing Company had no food safety violation that resulted in this case, but was merely a place where the infected employee was working. The likelihood that patrons of this food establishment will become infected is very low, but to prevent possible additional cases, the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division is notifying the public so they may seek advice and help from their health care providers. The establishment has cooperated with the DOH to exclude ill and exposed food handlers and does not pose any ongoing risk for disease transmission associated with this case.

Symptoms of hepatitis A infection include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, dark urine, diarrhea and yellow skin and eyes. Individuals, including food service employees, exhibiting symptoms of hepatitis A should stay home and contact their health care provider. There are no specific treatments for hepatitis A, other than to rest and take care of yourself. Your body will clear the virus on its own.

Hepatitis A is usually spread through close person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or drink. Since 2006, the hepatitis A vaccine has been routinely recommended for all children ages 12-23 months old, and all youth ages 2-18 years old who have not been previously vaccinated. The hepatitis A vaccine is also recommended for other groups at higher risk. Vaccination is highly effective at preventing infection and provides long-lasting protection (boosters are not routinely recommended).

While vaccination provides the best protection, individuals can also prevent the spread of hepatitis A through safe cooking practices, as well as frequent handwashing with soap and warm water after using the restroom, after changing a diaper and before preparing food.

Additional information about hepatitis A can be found on the DOH website at: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/hepatitis-a/

For a list of vaccinating pharmacies, visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/vaccines-immunizations/vaccine-locators/

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

[email protected]

808-586-4407