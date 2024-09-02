Governor Hochul Announces Trade Mission to the Caribbean Region

Governor Hochul today announced a trade mission to the Caribbean in December 2024, which will bring up to ten New York-based companies to two Caribbean nations, aimed at launching and increasing export efforts within this economically important region, which is a growing market for New York State businesses and communities. The Governor made the announcement this morning at the West Indian American Day Carnival Association Breakfast.

“New York and the Caribbean Region share many cultural, historic, and economic ties,” Governor Hochul said. "This trade mission will strengthen those ties so New York-based businesses can build and grow deeper partnerships throughout the Caribbean, and explore economic opportunities within its vibrant commercial markets that will benefit our economy and encourage job creation throughout the state.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Global NY’s trade missions – particularly to a region as important at the Caribbean – offer extraordinary opportunities for New York-based businesses to grow and expand by accessing new international markets for their goods and services. Empire State Development is doing everything we can to support businesses’ success, including focusing internationally, that in turn boosts our economy and creates more good-paying jobs for New Yorkers."

The trade mission, sponsored by Empire State Development’s Global NY division, will organize events and meetings with local experts on key topics such as trade and tax policy to support the businesses’ success in the Caribbean. The trade mission will also feature business-to-business (B2B) meetings for attendees with potential buyers and distributors. Companies can apply to have part of their travel costs reimbursed through the Global NY State Trade Expansion Program (STEP).

About Global NY

Global NY, a division of Empire State Development, offers financial and technical assistance that can offset the costs of exporting for New York businesses and organizations looking to connect to the rest of the world. Available support includes grants and loans to help qualifying small and medium-sized businesses looking to start or increase their global exports and non-profit organizations that provide export assistance and trade education to New York State companies. For more information please visit www.esd.ny.gov/global-ny-export-assistance.



