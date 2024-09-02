Leadership in the Newsroom - London 10 October 2024

This Leadership in the Newsroom training programme is suitable for mid-career journalists, both staff and freelances, seeking to develop their leadership attributes to equip them with newsroom management and strategic planning skills.

The programme consists of a one-day, in-person session at various locations across the UK and Ireland.

Topics covered include:-

The ‘Wheels’ of Collaborative Leadership

Peer mentoring (active listening/support skills)

The Inner Landscape (or Iceberg) Model (exploring reactivity vs. responsiveness in working relationships, taking into account feelings, needs & values).

We are delighted to be able to offer this training for free to NUJ members across the UK and Ireland, as this course has been developed with support from the Google News Initiative.

A lack of meaningful progression in newsrooms is something that many members have raised as barriers in their career, and something the NUJ is committed to tackling across the industry. With that in mind we are particularly encouraging participation in this training opportunity from underrepresented groups in journalism.

Email [email protected] with any queries.