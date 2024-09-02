Sandy Terranova selected as Top CEO and Founder of the Year by IAOTP

Sandy Terranova honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Terranova, Owner and Founder of Casa Terra Realty Group, was recently selected as Top CEO and Founder the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Terranova has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Terranova is the owner and founder of the Casa Terra Realty Group in Coconut Creek, Florida, where Sandy Terranova specializes in residential and mid-to-high-value properties, including high-end rental properties. She works hard to ensure that all members of her team have the knowledge and skills to excel and that they share and emulate the same values she embodies.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Terranova was passionate about fashion and décor, which shifted into real estate. As a young mother, she hoped to find a job that would allow her to work without interfering with her responsibilities as a mother and found real estate to be a perfect fit. After falling in love with the field, she moved to Florida, launched her business, and has never looked back.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Terranova has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top CEO and Founder of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Terranova for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Terranova attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she looks forward to expanding the Casa Terra Realty Group and plans to hire exceptional real estate agents to join her team. She also expects to add a concierge service, as many of her clients are not from Florida or are dealing with inherited property.For more information please visit: https://casa-terra.webflow.io/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

