Empowering Mothers: Nada Hafez Teams Up with Momcozy for the Best Maternity Support

Momcozy welcomes Olympic fencer Nada Hafez as their brand ambassador, showcasing the support their Ergonest Maternity Belly Band provides during pregnancy.

New York, NY, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a leading maternity brand, has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Egyptian Olympic fencer Nada Hafez. While seven months pregnant, Nada competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics and has amazed global audiences with her remarkable strength and resolve.

The new brand ambassador’s admirable journey as an athlete and expectant mother aligns perfectly with Momcozy’s mission to support women through every stage of motherhood.

Challenges Faced by Pregnant Moms

Pregnancy, especially in later stages, brings many challenges for expecting mothers, including lower back pain, pelvic pressure, abdominal discomfort, and round ligament pain. Active women like Nada face even more pronounced discomfort and need to carefully manage these challenges while maintaining their routines.

How the Momcozy Ergonest Maternity Belly Band Supports Active Moms

The Ergonest Maternity Belly Band by Momcozy is designed to provide the necessary support to alleviate these common pregnancy discomforts. For Nada Hafez, the pregnancy support belt will allow her to continue light training and engage in gentle exercises that keep her in peak condition without compromising her comfort.

Positioned as the best belly band used by Olympic athletes, the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band is equipped with several key features that make it ideal for all pregnant women in their later stages of pregnancy:

Tailored Support: The advanced 3D molding and Ergonest Support Structure™ provide targeted comfort and support for the belly, abdomen, and lower back. This allows active moms to continue light exercise and daily routines, reducing discomfort and preventing injuries.

Invisible Fit: The Momcozy maternity belly band's soft, smooth, and thin design ensures discretion under any outfit. Perfect for public appearances, workouts, and everyday life.

Luxurious Comfort: The Momcozy pregnancy belly band provides ultimate comfort and versatility, supporting moms through every stage of pregnancy. Its premium materials ensure a gentle, skin-friendly fit, perfect for any activity.

Breathable Design: The belly band's air holes keep active moms cool and comfortable, especially during activities or long events.

Effortless Wear: Features a simple self-gripping closure for effortless on and off. This makes it ideal for quick changes between training sessions and other activities.

Supporting Nada Hafez and All Moms

Nada Hafez will find the Momcozy Ergonest belly band a game-changer for maintaining her active lifestyle during pregnancy. Designed with the same support athletes rely on, this belly band offers all moms the strength and stability they need to thrive. Stay cool and comfortable while wearing the Momcozy Ergonest belly band.





Discover the same support that athletes rely on by visiting this maternity belly band’s product page on Momcozy's website. Get ready for more exciting announcements and product launches as Momcozy remains dedicated to pioneering and empowering the resilience of mothers around the world.



Momcozy is dedicated to designing products for mothers with exceptional care and attention. Their range includes wearable pumps, nursing bras, and more maternity products aimed at supporting women in maintaining comfort throughout motherhood.

