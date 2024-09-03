Anti-Acne Serum Market 2024 : USD 1.5 Billion by 2026, Driven by Rise in Beauty Consciousness among Consumers

The growth of the global anti-acne serum industry is majorly driven by increase in beauty consciousness among consumers and rise in disposable income.

The global anti-acne serum market was valued at $810.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2019 to 2026.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anti-acne serum is a skin care product, which helps to treat blemishes and clarifies & exfoliates the skin. These products are processed with a blend of chemical formulation and natural ingredients such as glycerin, triethanolamine, isopropyl alcohol, salicylic acid, propylene glycol, carbomer, thymus vulgaris, leaf extract, orange peel extract, aloe vera extract, and mulberry extract.The growth of the global anti-acne serum industry is majorly driven by increase in beauty consciousness among consumers and rise in disposable income. In addition, increase in spending on skin care products, which help to maintain clear complexion and glow of skin for a longer period of time boosts the anti-acne serum market growth. Moreover, the desire for quick recovery from acne augments the sale of anti-acne serum, thereby supplementing the growth of the market. Thus, rise in number of beauty-conscious customer eventually drives the growth of global anti-acne serum market size.The global anti-acne serum market was valued at $810.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 22.2% of the anti-acne serum market share.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6296 The global anti-acne serum market analysis is carried out on the basis of gender, distribution channel, and region. Depending on gender, the market is classified into male and female. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).Region wise, Europe was considered to be the dominant region for anti-acne serum industry in terms of value sales in 2018. This is attributed to rise in number of beauty-conscious customers and increase in disposable income of target customers in the region. Facial aesthetics have a significant impact on social behavior; thus, majority of the Europeans have been buying different types of skincare products to improve their appearance, which, in turn, is anticipated to augment the growth of the anti-acne serum market. Moreover, varying climatic conditions in Europe coupled with some of the health issues faced by women such as irregular menstrual cycles and sensitive skin conditions are some of the key reasons why women are more prone to blemishes. Viola, Nifeishi, Bioniva, and PurOrganica are some of the key brands operating in the Europe anti-acne serum market.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6296 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging anti-acne serum market trends and opportunities.A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global anti-acne serum market is provided.An extensive anti-acne serum market analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.The report provides an extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Murad Europe Ltd.PCA SkinGM CollinUlta Beauty, Inc. (Mario Badescu)iS ClinicalClinique Laboratories LLCDermstore LLCGlossier, Inc.Sunday RileyEstée Lauder𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐀𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/athleisure-market 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hospitality-robots-market-A13078

