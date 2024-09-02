South Korea Cell Culture Market Latest Technology to Reach $606.4 million by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the South Korea cell culture market was accounted for $216.3 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $606.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.Rise in adoption of cell culture technique, increase in research funding, and prevalence of cancer drive the South Korea cell culture market. However, high capital investment and lack of infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technologies is estimated to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10927 The South Korea cell culture market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is divided into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the market is classified into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug screening and development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and others. The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the cancer research segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.Based on end user, the market is categorized into research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10927 The South Korea cell culture market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.), Sartorius AG, Avantor, Inc. (VWR International, LLC), Corning Incorporated, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., and Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

