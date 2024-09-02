Urology Care Foundation Encourages Proactive Steps for Prostate Health This September

BALTIMORE, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and the Urology Care Foundation is focused on saving lives by ensuring that people with prostates are proactive rather than reactive regarding their prostate health.

According to the American Cancer Society, cases of prostate cancer are rising each year, with a 3% per year increase since 2014 and a 5% per year increase in advanced prostate cancer diagnoses. It is estimated that about 299,010 men will be newly diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024, and around 35,250 men will not survive – the most deaths from any cancer in men after lung cancer.

“I’m lucky my prostate cancer was caught early. My urologist said if I waited a couple of months to come to see him, I wouldn’t be alive because I had a very bad cancer, “said prostate cancer survivor Pete Kastanes. “It got me thinking I need to tell people, particularly men, if something is wrong, go see your doctor.”

When caught early, prostate cancer is highly treatable, which is why the American Urological Association (AUA) and Urology Care Foundation are using September to raise awareness about the disease and encourage people with prostates to know their risk and talk to their doctor.

Nearly one out of every eight men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Aside from age, risk factors for prostate cancer include family history and race. However, the odds increase to:

1 in 6 if they are African American

1 in 5 if they have a family history

“It’s important that both healthcare providers and patients recognize the importance of early detection in prostate cancer. We continue to improve our diagnostics and understand the different types of prostate cancer, including low-grade, low-risk cancers that can be safely surveilled,” said Ruchika Talwar, MD, a urologic oncologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “If you do need treatment, it’s reassuring to know that you have several options based on your individual goals and priorities. Shared decision-making and supporting men through their prostate cancer journey is, in my opinion, one of the most rewarding parts of my career as a urologic oncologist.”

The AUA suggests men ages 45 to 69, with an average risk for prostate cancer, talk to their doctor about whether prostate cancer testing is right for them. For men with a higher risk of getting prostate cancer, they should consider talking to their doctor as early as 40-54 years of age.

“I think it is important to be proactive with prostate cancer because the sooner it is diagnosed, the more chance you have of getting rid of or managing the cancer,” said Henry Butler, prostate cancer survivor. “If you have the opportunity to get tested, which enables early detection, you should really take that chance to take control of the cancer. I know it can be scary, but information is key to a healthy future.”

What You Should Know About Prostate Cancer:

Prostate cancer risks increase with age. More than half of all prostate cancer is found in people older than 65.

People who are African American and those who are Caribbean of African ancestry are 17x more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and 2.1x more likely to die from prostate cancer. They are also more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer at a younger age.

Being exposed to harmful chemicals may put you at risk for prostate cancer. Some special groups may be at higher risk, including those working in farming, factories, fire and rescue, and research labs, as well as veterans or on active duty with the military.

When screening or checking for prostate cancer, two tests may be done: the PSA blood test and the optional digital rectal exam (DRE). PSA is a protein made only by the prostate gland. A lower PSA means a lower prostate cancer risk, but a high level of PSA can be a sign of other prostate problems, not just prostate cancer. DRE is an optional physical test to feel the prostate for problems. It is done to feel for any lumps, bumps or an abnormal shape or thickness in the prostate.



The Urology Care Foundation acknowledges that opting for prostate cancer screening is personal. Prior to testing, consult your doctor about your risk, including your personal and family history and the risks of being tested.

For everything you need to know about prostate cancer, check out the Urology Care Foundation's Prostate Cancer Info Center, and scroll through its X, Facebook and Instagram platforms for free prostate cancer resources, including fact sheets, podcasts, videos and more.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

