Mortuary Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Mortuary Equipment Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mortuary equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.05 billion in 2023 to $1.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare infrastructure, population growth, funeral industry, regulatory compliance, natural disasters.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mortuary equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, military and law enforcement, cremation services, cultural diversity, pandemic preparedness.

Growth Driver Of The Mortuary Equipment Market

The increase in mortality rates are expected to propel the growth of the mortuary equipment market going forward. The mortality rate, commonly known as the death rate, is a measure of the number of deaths in a certain location or period. As the death rate rises, so does the demand for mortuary equipment such as body bags, mortuary stretchers, lifting carts, mortuary washing units, and autopsy tables, which are used to preserve and store deceased people also increases.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the mortuary equipment market include Ferno-Washington Inc., Flexmort, LEEC Limited, Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc., Kugel Medical GmbH & Co. KG, EIHF Isofroid.

Major companies operating in the mortuary equipment market are developing innovative products, such as mushroom coffins that biodegrade in 45 days. The coffins allow human remains to become food sources for the earth.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Refrigerators And Freezers, Autopsy And Dissection Tables, Cadaver Lifts, Cadaver Trolleys, Other Types

2) By Application: Manual, Automated

3) By End User: Hospitals, Academic Institutions, Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the mortuary equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mortuary equipment market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Mortuary Equipment Market Definition

Mortuary equipment includes instruments and materials used in morgues and mortuaries to preserve dead bodies until they are transferred to a cemetery or funeral home, as well as cadavers for study and education.

Mortuary Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The mortuary equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies.

