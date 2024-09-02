Premier Alan Winde and MEC Tertuis Simmers receive update on Western Cape Government investigation into George building collapse disaster

On Wednesday, 27 August 2024, Premier Alan Winde and provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers were given an update on the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) ongoing investigation into the George building collapse tragedy.

The provincial government initiated the investigation just days after the incident in early May 2024. The WCG appointed an independent structural engineering firm to conduct the probe. This investigation is in addition to multiple other investigations, including one by the South African Police Service (SAPS) which may, depending on the evidence, result in criminal proceedings.

The independent structural engineering firm provides regular updates to the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure which in turn oversees the progress of this process, to ensure its integrity.

Minister Simmers stated, “The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure is monitoring the process closely to ensure that all investigations are thorough and conclusive. The WCG has been clear with various investigating agencies that we will offer any assistance they may require to ensure that their investigations are as comprehensive and conclusive as possible. In this regard we have also asked for updates on these various investigative processes so that a holistic conclusion to this tragedy may be reached and those affected can get the closure they deserve.”

“We understand that the families of the victims are desperate for answers, as are we. This happened in our province, these are our residents. The progress of our investigation is encouraging, especially considering the complexities associated with such incidents. We will continue to closely monitor our probe, as well as the others. It is vital that we get to the bottom of what caused this unthinkable tragedy so that those responsible – whoever they may be – are held to account and face the consequences of their actions, and that those affected by this disaster can find closure,” said Premier Winde.

He continued, “I am satisfied that the gravity of this incident is fully appreciated by all role players who share the sentiment that we must collaborate closely. The WCG has an important oversight role and is committed to seeing this process to its conclusion. We will relentlessly follow-up with the relevant agencies to ensure that they fulfill their respective roles and responsibilities in enforcing their mandates and to ensure that we avoid further tragedies like this happening again.”

The Premier emphasised that the findings flowing from the various agencies’ investigations must be consolidated so that we get an overall understanding of what transpired. He has urged all stakeholders to cooperate closely.

The WCG is writing to the SAPS, the Department of Employment and Labour, the national Department of Human Settlements, and the National Home Builders Registration Council requesting the status of their investigations.

“The WCG has a clear timeline in which it wants its processes to be concluded so that concrete and decisive action can be taken. While we know that many people want answers, we must ensure that all the correct processes are followed and we will keep the public updated,” Premier Winde said.

At the same time, the Western Cape Department of Social Development has concluded assessments of the needs of the affected workers and their families, and several psychosocial support interventions have been undertaken.

The department has contacted more than 60 families based on the contact details provided at the time of the incident. Some families had already left the province, and others indicated that they wished to do so.

Several families accepted the offer of trauma and bereavement counselling. Furthermore, social workers have linked some families with other departments such as Home Affairs and Labour.

A comprehensive list of victims and their families’ needs was handed over to the George Municipality and organisations that are facilitating further support.

