Significant Investor Backing to Launch DeTech's IoT Patented LN2 Tank Monitoring Solution at 2024 ASRM Congress

Providing Asset Awareness at another level No problems, Just Solutions Single product monitors any type of lab equipment.

Private investor helps spark new innovation to help protect priceless liquid nitrogen stored assets.

The potential applications are vast, and the benefits are clear—enhanced safety, reduced costs, and unprecedented accuracy.” — Private investor.

HEBRON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Connecticut-based IoT wireless startup, DeTech , has recently received a second patent and is poised to become a leading innovator in liquid nitrogen tank monitoring technology. The company is thrilled to announce a substantial investment from a private investor who recognizes the transformative potential of its groundbreaking, patented solutions. This significant infusion of capital will accelerate the launch of the startup’s unique product, which is set to be a game-changer in the industry.Unlike anything currently available on the market, this new monitoring solution operates without the need for any internal sensors, enhancing visibility without them. This revolutionary patented method allows for precise liquid level measurement and comprehensive tank health diagnostics with each reading. The patented solution can detect vacuum leaks within the tank itself with great accuracy, all without internal sensors. In addition, it offers advanced notifications of preset fill levels set by the client, all without ever opening the tank’s enclosure. The solution also includes, for the first time in the industry, on Mobile Dewars lid opening and closure data logging capabilities and is compatible with any size tank or manufacturer.“We are incredibly excited to partner with an investor who shares our vision of enhancing safety, precision, and efficiency in liquid nitrogen tank monitoring,” said Mark Langley, Co-Founder and CEO of DeTech. “With our years of experience working directly in laboratories and installing various types of monitoring solutions, our expertise is clearly evident in the thoughtful design of our product, solving many issues that, to date, have remained unresolved. We are confident that our technology is set to redefine industry standards by providing a reliable, sensor-free solution that protects valuable assets like never before.”The private investor views this innovative technology as a new benchmark within the industry—a measuring line and leveling tool that sets a new standard for reliability and accuracy in liquid nitrogen tank monitoring.The investment will be pivotal in scaling production and expanding the company’s market reach, bringing this industry-first technology to users who depend on accurate and reliable tank monitoring for critical applications.In an era where data accuracy and operational safety are paramount, this startup’s innovation stands out by eliminating the risks and maintenance associated with internal sensors. With this product, companies can expect seamless integration, real-time alerts, and detailed data logging to optimize operations and safeguard assets. Additionally, the product is legacy-proof; customers will receive free upgrades, repairs, and replacements for the life of the contract.“We believe this technology will become the new standard for liquid nitrogen tank monitoring,” added the investor. “The potential applications are vast, and the benefits are clear—enhanced safety, reduced costs, and unprecedented accuracy. The DeTech team has designed the solution to not only enhance the protection of liquid nitrogen assets but also to monitor any type of lab equipment with the same piece of hardware.”The company is set to launch its solution at the 2024 American Society for Reproductive Medicine ( ASRM ) conference in Colorado in October 2024. Be sure to check out their (ASRM) link for a discount code. They will be at booth 4540, with early access opportunities available for select partners and clients.For more information on this revolutionary product and investment partnership, please contact Sales at sales@detechus.com or visit detechus.com.

Founders of DeTech Interviewed about how and why they developed their patented IOT wireless solution. And what makes it such a unique monitoring systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.