Oxygen Concentrators Market New Growth Opportunities Status At a CAGR of 5.90% by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology (Pulse Flow and Continuous Flow), Product (Portable and Fixed), End User (Hospital, Home Healthcare, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Physician Offices): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global Oxygen Concentrators Market was estimated at $3.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030.

Daily exposure to environmental pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, and rise in number of active smokers across the world drive the growth of the global oxygen concentrators market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory procedures and high costs of oxygen concentrators restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets and upsurge in geriatric population are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Invacare Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Inogen, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep)

Supera Anesthesia Innovations

GCE Group

Nidek Medical

O2 Concepts

Teijin Limited

Key Findings Of The Study

By technology, the continuous flow segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By product, the portable segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centers & physician offices segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.60% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

