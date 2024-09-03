Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to Botswana in search of dance talent to go global

Red Bull Botswana

GABORONE, BOTSWANA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to Botswana in search of dance talent to go globalBofang diteki (fasten your sneakers) as Red Bull Dance Your Style is back in Botswana hosting the first national finals. This year, the street dance competition will host its inaugural global inclusion competition for Botswana on Saturday, 21st of September 2024 at Joy City Park in Gaborone. This year’s competition promises to be bigger and better offering the winner an opportunity to compete against other international dancers in Mumbai in November, later this year at the global Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.The National leg of this global dance competition will host radio personality, Lebowa Moroen, social media sensation William Last and South Africa’s Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 winner, Verb. Participants will be identified through dance qualifier activations which will take place earlier in the month where the first audition will take place on Saturday, 14 September at the Mass media complex, from 17h00, and the second audition on Wednesday the 18 September at Mass media complex at 17:00.“I am so excited to see Red Bull Dance Your Style back in Botswana, we unearthed a lot of talent last year and I’m sure we’ll find even more this time around! I want to encourage all street dance lovers to get their tickets, come bear witness to the talent of our people and be the judge of who will be crowned to represent Botswana in Mumbai later this year,” says Lebowa Moroen, who will be the MC of the event later next month.Red Bull Dance Your Style is a dance competition that brings people together to celebrate dance, music, and performance. It is a mixed, all-style one-on-one battle where dancers from any street style can participate. The competition focuses on recreating the social party atmosphere that all street dance styles are derived from.The competition is unique as it involves unpredictable music and crowd-voting. The DJ plays a crucial role as he curates the playlist with different genres of music to test the versatility of the dancers while adapting to the beat with their respective dance styles. The audience acts as the judging panel and determines the winner of a battle round by using voting cards.The final event will follow a series of dance showcases across Botswana in September - which will be hosted by renowned dancers, alongside Verb, Red Bull Dance Your Style winner in South Africa 2023.“It is no news to the world that Botswana is a beautiful country with amazing talent! We saw this ourselves in the dance showcases last year preparing for Botswana’s global debut. We are excited to be back experiencing the people of Botswana through street dance in the City of Gaborone. Dance is more than just moving to the beat of music –it plays a significant role in the expression of culture, identity, music and techniques. I look forward to witness this year’s talent and again indulge in the unique flavour of Botswana street dance,” concludes Verb.Note to editors:Please see below for more information on the event:Date: Saturday, 21 September 2024Location: Joy City Park, GaboroneTime: from 13h00@redbullZA on all socials #RedBullDanceYourStyleAudition info:Audition day 1Saturday, 14 SepMass media complexFrom 17;00Audition day 2Wed, 18 SepMass media complex17:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.