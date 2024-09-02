13th Annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman Workshop Scheduled: Register Starting Sept. 2

The 13th Annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for November 1-3, 2024, at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities, according to host agency Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Women from all backgrounds are given the opportunity to develop outdoor skills such as backpacking, fishing, shooting sports, outdoor cooking and nature photography all while in a safe and structured environment. The atmosphere is positive and non-competitive where all participants can feel confident and have fun,” said Kim Morris-Zarneke, CEWC Program Manager.

BOW is an educational program offering hands-on workshops to women (18 or older) of all physical ability levels. It aims to break down barriers to female participation in outdoor activities by providing a supportive learning environment.

Weekend workshops begin on Friday morning and end on Sunday. Participants can choose from more than 30 professionally led classes between meals and special presentations and events. Sessions range in intensity from leisurely to rugged (strenuous).

Participants can RV or tent camp on site (reservations required), or stay at the conference center lodge at Charlie Elliott, part of a popular complex including a wildlife management and public fishing area.

“From beginner participants to the advanced, classes are tailored with both skill sets in mind. Those with little to no experience can learn the basics of the outdoors while the more seasoned participants can benefit by building on their existing skills and trying out new activities,” says Morris-Zarneke. “The workshop strives to ensure all participants receive enough instruction to further their outdoor interests before the end of the workshop. We want to give you all the tools to take your new skills to the next level.”

Registration for BOW will open Sept. 2, 2024, and run through Oct. 15, 2024. Don’t wait, spots go fast! The cost per person, which includes food and programming, ranges from $255-$300 (dependent on lodging choice). A limited number of scholarships are available to assist individuals with registration costs. Scholarship applications are due by August 30th.

For more information, including registration details and a complete listing of classes offered, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/BOW or call (770) 784-3059 or email cewc.info@dnr.ga.gov.

###