Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.68 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.5%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neuroscience antibodies & assays market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, rising from $4.1 billion in 2023 to $4.63 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Despite historical challenges, such as funding fluctuations and evolving research priorities, the market is expected to reach $7.68 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%, driven by an increase in neurological illness incidences and advancements in research methodologies.

Surge In Neurological Illnesses Spurs Remarkable Growth In The Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market

The escalating prevalence of neurological disorders globally is a key driver behind the growth of the neuroscience antibodies & assays market. Disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia require extensive research and development to develop effective treatments. Antibodies and assays play a crucial role in studying the nervous system's development, function, and degeneration. For example, the World Health Organization reports that 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, with nearly 10 million new cases each year. Additionally, the Alzheimer’s Association states that 6.5 million people in the U.S. have Alzheimer’s disease as of 2022. This increasing burden of neurological illnesses fuels the demand for advanced research tools and drives market expansion.

Major Companies and Technological Advancements

Key players in the neuroscience antibodies & assays market include Abcam PLC, BioLegend Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others. These companies are actively innovating and introducing new technologies to stay competitive. For instance, NeuroNexus Technologies launched the NeuroNexus Summa Framework in February 2022, designed to facilitate the integration of electrical signal read-outs from biological cells into research workflows.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several major trends are shaping the neuroscience antibodies & assays market. These include:

•Microrna and Non-Coding RNA Assays: Expanding the scope of genetic research.

•Digital Pathology: Enhancing diagnostic precision and efficiency.

•Advanced Imaging-Compatible Assays: Improving imaging techniques for neurological research.

•Single-Cell Analysis: Allowing detailed studies of individual cells.

•3D Organoid Models: Providing more accurate models of human brain function.

Market Segmentation

The neuroscience antibodies & assays market is segmented as follows:

• By Product: Consumables, Instruments

• By Technology: Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassays or Immunochemistry, Others Technologies

• By Application: In Vitro Diagnostics, Research, Drug Discovery

• By End User: Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America led the neuroscience antibodies & assays market and is expected to maintain its dominant position. The region's advanced research infrastructure and high incidence of neurological disorders contribute to its market leadership. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neuroscience antibodies & assays market size, neuroscience antibodies & assays market drivers and trends, neuroscience antibodies & assays market major players, neuroscience antibodies & assays competitors' revenues, neuroscience antibodies & assays market positioning, and neuroscience antibodies & assays market growth across geographies. The neuroscience antibodies & assays market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

