Global Smart Healthcare Products Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart healthcare products market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $228.83 billion in 2023 to $260.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare digitization and telemedicine, patient monitoring and data integration, aging population and chronic disease management, demand for personalized and connected healthcare, regulatory standards and health it adoption.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart healthcare products market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $439.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ai and machine learning in healthcare decision-making, remote patient monitoring and telehealth adoption, expansion of mobile health apps and wearables, precision medicine and genomics integration, demand for point-of-care and home healthcare devices, healthcare iota and data security.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Healthcare Products Market

The increasing demand in hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the smart healthcare products market going forward. A hospital is a specialized healthcare facility that provides medical treatment, care, and services to individuals who are suffering from various illnesses, injuries, or medical conditions. Smart healthcare products play a pivotal role in modernizing healthcare systems, improving patient outcomes, safety, efficiency, and making healthcare more accessible and efficient.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart healthcare products market include AirStrip Technologies, Samsung Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Major companies operating in the smart healthcare products market are focusing on innovative products such as hero tracker sense to drive revenues in their market. Hero tracker sense is an advanced digital respiratory health solution, a typical metered dosage inhaler (pMDI) becomes a smart, linked medical device.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Telemedicine, Electronic Health Records, mHealth, Smart Pills And Syringes, Smart RFID Cabinets

2) By Application: Storage And Inventory Management, Monitoring, Treatment

3) By End User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the smart healthcare products market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart healthcare products market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Healthcare Products Market Definition

Smart healthcare products are healthcare products that operate on cutting edge technologies such as IoT and AI. These are used to remote monitoring and diagnosis of a patients' health conditions and reduce the cost of the treatment for the user.

Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Healthcare Products Global Market Report 2024 provides insights on smart healthcare products market size, smart healthcare products market drivers and trends, smart healthcare products market major players, smart healthcare products competitors' revenues, smart healthcare products market positioning, and smart healthcare products market growth across geographies.

