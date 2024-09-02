Global Fine Chemicals Market to Reach USD 340 Billion by 2033, Driven by 6.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to lead the global fine chemicals market, holding a 64.2% share in 2022. This dominance is driven by the ongoing development of new drugs and treatments, which heavily rely on research and development activities. The synthesis of fine chemicals plays a crucial role in creating active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the key components in drug formulation, leading to increased demand for fine chemical manufacturing companies.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fine chemicals market, valued at USD 184,884.6 million in 2023, is expected to experience robust growth over the next decade. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to reach an impressive valuation of USD 340,084.3 million by the end of 2033. This expansion is driven by increasing demand across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals, as companies continue to invest in high-purity, specialized chemical compounds for advanced applications.



In the pharmaceutical sector, fine chemicals are increasingly being utilized for the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), contributing to the sector's dominance in the market. Additionally, the agrochemical industry is witnessing a surge in demand for fine chemicals used in the formulation of crop protection products. This trend is bolstered by the growing need to enhance agricultural productivity to meet the food demands of a rising global population. Furthermore, advancements in electronic materials are creating new opportunities for fine chemical manufacturers, particularly in the production of semiconductors and specialty materials.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the market, accounting for a significant share of the global fine chemicals demand. The region's growth is primarily attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical and electronics industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the market, driven by ongoing research and development activities and the presence of established chemical manufacturing companies.

Key Drivers Fueling the Growth of the Fine Chemicals Market

Rising Demand for Specialty Polymers and Coatings: The increasing need for fine chemicals in the production of specialty polymers, coatings, and adhesives is significantly boosting market sales.

The increasing need for fine chemicals in the production of specialty polymers, coatings, and adhesives is significantly boosting market sales. Agricultural Sector Expansion: The ongoing growth in the agricultural sector, coupled with the high demand for fine chemicals in crop protection and fertilizers, is driving market demand.

The ongoing growth in the agricultural sector, coupled with the high demand for fine chemicals in crop protection and fertilizers, is driving market demand. Investments in Innovative Materials: Growing investments in the development of innovative materials, including nanomaterials and advanced composites, are accelerating the demand for fine chemicals.

Growing investments in the development of innovative materials, including nanomaterials and advanced composites, are accelerating the demand for fine chemicals. Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Advancements: Progress in biotechnology and genetic engineering, particularly in gene synthesis and DNA sequencing, is fueling the need for fine chemicals.

Progress in biotechnology and genetic engineering, particularly in gene synthesis and DNA sequencing, is fueling the need for fine chemicals. Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry: The expanding food and beverage sector is increasing the demand for fine chemicals used as additives, flavorings, and preservatives.

The expanding food and beverage sector is increasing the demand for fine chemicals used as additives, flavorings, and preservatives. Stringent Regulations and Standards: Increasing regulations and standards related to product quality and safety are

Key Takeaways from Fine Chemicals Market Study:

The global fine chemicals market is projected to experience a healthy 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. East Asia fine chemicals industry accounted for a share of around 36.8% in 2022.

in 2022. Based on product type, the pharmaceutical segment held a share of about 64.2% in 2022.

in 2022. In terms of manufacturing type, the captive segment is projected to account for a share of around 83% in 2033.

in 2033. Pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics are the primary sectors driving demand for fine chemicals.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the market, supported by strong growth in its pharmaceutical and electronics industries.

“Demand is expected to be spurred by growing knowledge of the benefits of fine chemicals over commodity chemicals. Demand is also anticipated to be driven by rising investment by well-known corporations on research & development resources and surging public awareness related to environmental issues.” – Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Competitive Landscape

The fine chemicals industry is a moderately consolidated sector, with a select group of globally prominent firms. About 40 to 45% of the worldwide market share is made up by leading players.

Reputed companies in the global market are constantly expanding their production capabilities and modernizing their product lines. Due to their vast global presence and diverse product portfolios, tier 1 companies have dominant positions in the market.

They also have robust financial resources and strong research & development capabilities. Tier 2 businesses, in contrast, would soon concentrate on particular product categories or niche markets.

Their regional concentration, agility, and flexibility have been utilized. To compete, all tiers should place a high priority on critical elements such as product quality, legal compliance, client satisfaction, and sustainable business practices.

For instance,

Lonza, a global manufacturing partner for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition industries, teamed up with AbTis in November 2022 . It is a biotech company with headquarters in Korea that aims to advance antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). They seek to improve the accuracy of bioconjugation techniques for cutting-edge medicines built on bioconjugates.

. It is a biotech company with headquarters in Korea that aims to advance antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). They seek to improve the accuracy of bioconjugation techniques for cutting-edge medicines built on bioconjugates. Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. was successfully bought by Albemarle Corporation Company in October 2022. It has reached a crucial turning point with this. All of Qinzhou's outstanding equity was acquired to complete the deal for a total cash payment of around US$ 200 million. Lithium is a key component in the creation of batteries, and Qinzhou is a corporation involved in its production.

Leading Fine Chemicals Brands

Albemarle Corporation

Lanxess AG

Huntsman International LLC

BASF SE

Nouryon

WeylChem International GmbH

CHEMADA Industries Ltd

Syntor Fine Chemicals Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Lonza Group Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

Bayer AG

Merck & Co, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemicals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Novartis International AG

Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Fine Chemicals Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Pharmaceuticals Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Excipient Peptides & Proteins Steroids Alkaloids Others

Agrochemicals Pesticides Insecticides Herbicides Biocides

Construction Chemicals Adhesives & Sealants Admixtures Coating Ingredient Superplasticizer Others

Additives Food & Feed Additive Drug Additive Polymer Additives Others

Specialty Polymers

Pigments & Dyes

Flavors & Fragrance Ingredients

Water Treatment Chemicals

Surfactants

Others



By Manufacturing Type:

Captive

Merchant

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Agriculture Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Petrochemicals & Plastic Industry

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Building & Construction

Lubricants & Oil

Textiles

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltics

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa

Der globale Markt für Feinchemikalien, der im Jahr 2023 auf 184.884,6 Millionen USD geschätzt wurde, wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich ein robustes Wachstum verzeichnen. Mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,8 % von 2023 bis 2033 wird erwartet, dass der Markt bis Ende 2033 einen beeindruckenden Wert von 340.084,3 Millionen USD erreicht. Diese Expansion wird durch die steigende Nachfrage in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Pharmazeutika, Agrochemikalien und Spezialchemikalien, vorangetrieben, da Unternehmen weiterhin in hochreine, spezialisierte chemische Verbindungen für fortschrittliche Anwendungen investieren.

Im Pharmasektor werden Feinchemikalien zunehmend für die Synthese pharmazeutischer Wirkstoffe (APIs) verwendet, was zur marktbeherrschenden Stellung des Sektors beiträgt. Darüber hinaus erlebt die Agrochemieindustrie einen Anstieg der Nachfrage nach Feinchemikalien, die bei der Formulierung von Pflanzenschutzmitteln verwendet werden. Dieser Trend wird durch die wachsende Notwendigkeit verstärkt, die landwirtschaftliche Produktivität zu steigern, um den Nahrungsmittelbedarf einer wachsenden Weltbevölkerung zu decken. Darüber hinaus schaffen Fortschritte bei elektronischen Materialien neue Möglichkeiten für Hersteller von Feinchemikalien, insbesondere bei der Herstellung von Halbleitern und Spezialmaterialien.

Die Region Asien-Pazifik wird voraussichtlich den Markt anführen und einen erheblichen Anteil der weltweiten Nachfrage nach Feinchemikalien ausmachen. Das Wachstum der Region ist hauptsächlich auf die expandierenden Pharma- und Elektronikindustrien in Ländern wie China, Indien und Japan zurückzuführen. Nordamerika und Europa werden voraussichtlich ebenfalls einen erheblichen Beitrag zum Markt leisten, angetrieben von laufenden Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten und der Präsenz etablierter Chemieunternehmen.

Wichtige Treiber für das Wachstum des Marktes für Feinchemikalien

• Steigende Nachfrage nach Spezialpolymeren und -beschichtungen: Der zunehmende Bedarf an Feinchemikalien bei der Herstellung von Spezialpolymeren, Beschichtungen und Klebstoffen steigert den Marktumsatz erheblich.

• Expansion des Agrarsektors: Das anhaltende Wachstum im Agrarsektor, gepaart mit der hohen Nachfrage nach Feinchemikalien im Pflanzenschutz und in Düngemitteln, treibt die Marktnachfrage an.

• Investitionen in innovative Materialien: Wachsende Investitionen in die Entwicklung innovativer Materialien, einschließlich Nanomaterialien und fortschrittlicher Verbundwerkstoffe, beschleunigen die Nachfrage nach Feinchemikalien.

• Fortschritte in der Biotechnologie und Gentechnik: Fortschritte in der Biotechnologie und Gentechnik, insbesondere in der Gensynthese und DNA-Sequenzierung, treiben den Bedarf an Feinchemikalien an.

• Wachstum der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie: Der expandierende Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor erhöht die Nachfrage nach Feinchemikalien, die als Zusatzstoffe, Aromen und Konservierungsmittel verwendet werden.

• Strenge Vorschriften und Standards: Es gelten zunehmend Vorschriften und Standards in Bezug auf Produktqualität und -sicherheit.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie zu Feinchemikalien:



• Der globale Markt für Feinchemikalien wird voraussichtlich von 2023 bis 2033 eine gesunde durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,8 % verzeichnen.

• Die ostasiatische Feinchemikalienindustrie hatte 2022 einen Anteil von rund 36,8 %.

• Basierend auf dem Produkttyp hatte das Pharmasegment 2022 einen Anteil von etwa 64,2 %.

• In Bezug auf den Herstellungstyp wird das Captive-Segment voraussichtlich 2033 einen Anteil von rund 83 % haben.

• Pharmazeutika, Agrochemikalien und Elektronik sind die Hauptsektoren, die die Nachfrage nach Feinchemikalien antreiben.

• Die Region Asien-Pazifik wird den Markt dominieren, unterstützt durch ein starkes Wachstum in der Pharma- und Elektronikindustrie.

„Die Nachfrage wird voraussichtlich durch das wachsende Wissen über die Vorteile von Feinchemikalien gegenüber Massenchemikalien angekurbelt. Die Nachfrage wird voraussichtlich auch durch steigende Investitionen namhafter Unternehmen in Forschungs- und Entwicklungsressourcen und ein wachsendes öffentliches Bewusstsein für Umweltprobleme angetrieben“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Feinchemieindustrie ist ein mäßig konsolidierter Sektor mit einer ausgewählten Gruppe weltweit führender Unternehmen. Etwa 40 bis 45 % des weltweiten Marktanteils entfallen auf führende Akteure.

Renommierte Unternehmen auf dem Weltmarkt erweitern ständig ihre Produktionskapazitäten und modernisieren ihre Produktlinien. Aufgrund ihrer enormen globalen Präsenz und vielfältigen Produktportfolios haben Unternehmen der Stufe 1 eine beherrschende Stellung auf dem Markt.

Sie verfügen außerdem über solide Finanzressourcen und starke Forschungs- und Entwicklungskapazitäten. Unternehmen der Stufe 2 hingegen würden sich bald auf bestimmte Produktkategorien oder Nischenmärkte konzentrieren.

Ihre regionale Konzentration, Agilität und Flexibilität wurden genutzt. Um wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben, sollten alle Ebenen kritischen Elementen wie Produktqualität, Rechtskonformität, Kundenzufriedenheit und nachhaltigen Geschäftspraktiken eine hohe Priorität einräumen.

Beispielsweise

• Lonza, ein globaler Produktionspartner für die Pharma-, Biotech- und Ernährungsindustrie, hat sich im November 2022 mit AbTis zusammengetan. Es handelt sich um ein Biotech-Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Korea, das sich zum Ziel gesetzt hat, Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugate (ADCs) weiterzuentwickeln. Sie wollen die Genauigkeit von Biokonjugationstechniken für hochmoderne Medikamente auf Basis von Biokonjugaten verbessern.

• Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. wurde im Oktober 2022 erfolgreich von der Albemarle Corporation Company gekauft. Damit wurde ein entscheidender Wendepunkt erreicht. Um den Deal abzuschließen, wurde das gesamte ausstehende Eigenkapital von Qinzhou für eine Gesamtzahlung von rund 200 Millionen US-Dollar in bar erworben. Lithium ist eine Schlüsselkomponente bei der Herstellung von Batterien, und Qinzhou ist ein an seiner Herstellung beteiligtes Unternehmen.

Führende Feinchemikalienmarken

• Albemarle Corporation

• Lanxess AG

• Huntsman International LLC

• BASF SE

• Nouryon

• WeylChem International GmbH

• CHEMADA Industries Ltd

• Syntor Fine Chemicals Ltd

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Lonza Group Ltd

• Evonik Industries AG

• Clariant AG

• Bayer AG

• Merck & Co, Inc.

• Sumitomo Chemicals

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson Matthey

• Novartis International AG

• Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Marktausblick für Feinchemikalien nach Kategorie

Nach Produkttyp:

• Pharmazeutika

o Pharmazeutische Wirkstoffe

o Hilfsstoff

o Peptide und Proteine

o Steroide

o Alkaloide

o Sonstige

• Agrochemikalien

o Pestizide

o Insektizide

o Herbizide

o Biozide

• Bauchemikalien

o Klebstoffe und Dichtungsmittel

o Zusatzstoffe

o Beschichtungsbestandteil

o Superplastifikator

o Sonstige

• Additive

o Lebensmittel- und Futtermittelzusatz

o Arzneimittelzusatz

o Polymerzusätze

o Sonstige

• Spezialpolymere

• Pigmente und Farbstoffe

• Aromen und Duftstoffe

• Chemikalien zur Wasseraufbereitung

• Tenside

• Sonstige

Nach Herstellungsart:

• Eigenproduktion

• Händler

Nach Anwendung:

• Pharmazeutika und Nutraceutika

• Landwirtschaftsindustrie

• Kosmetik und Körperpflege

• Petrochemie und Kunststoffindustrie

• Lebensmittel und Getränke

• Elektronik

• Farben und Beschichtungen

• Bauwesen

• Schmiermittel und Öl

• Textilien

• Sonstige

Nach Region:

• Nordamerika

• Lateinamerika

• Westeuropa

• Osteuropa

• Zentralasien

• Russland und Weißrussland

• Balkan und Baltikum

• Ostasien

• Südasien und Pazifik

• Naher Osten und Afrika

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

