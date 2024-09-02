Biptap is Set to Disrupt the Financial Industry After 2 Million Funding

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biptap , one of the fastest-growing fintech companies, specializing in privacy-centric offshore banking solutions, today announced it has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round. The round attracted prominent investors, including multiple web3 decentralized investment funds, a travel facilitator with a 2.5 million hotel network, an encryption tech firm formerly owning a MotoGP Racing team, and the ex-founder of a major crypto investment fund. This funding marks a significant milestone for Biptap as it aims to transform the financial landscape with its unique approach to privacy and control.

Founded in 2022 by web3 advocate Jonathan Low, Biptap’s mission is to return financial power to the people. While the company’s primary focus is on delivering privacy-first banking solutions accessible to everyone, it also embraces the principles of decentralization inherent in Web3 technologies.

Empowering Privacy in Financial Transactions

Biptap’s flagship offering is a privacy-first banking solution for individuals and businesses. It enables users globally to manage their finances in a decentralized environment, reflecting Biptap’s belief that privacy should be a fundamental right.

“Our mission is to ensure that financial privacy is not just a privilege but a right for everyone. The recent charges brought against Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, underscore the critical need for advocates to stand up for privacy rights,” said Jonathan Low, CEO and Founder of Biptap. “This investment will help us enhance our product and expand our reach beyond the Web3 space, ensuring that all users can control their financial transactions with privacy at the core.”

Strategic Growth and Product Development

The recent $2 million funding will enable Biptap to broaden its market presence, extend its reach, and enhance its product offerings. This investment will support the development of new technologies that emphasize privacy and global accessibility. With a current user base of 40,000 and a transaction volume of $15 million, Biptap is poised to transform financial management by integrating privacy with universal accessibility.

“Looking forward, we aim to build a comprehensive suite of products that empower users to regain control over their financial privacy,” added Jonathan Low. “We’re excited about the potential to make a meaningful impact in the fintech space and provide solutions that align with the core principles of privacy and decentralization.”

Founded in 2022, Biptap is a Dubai-based fintech company offering innovative offshore banking solutions with a focus on privacy. The company’s mission is to make financial privacy accessible to everyone, ensuring that individuals and businesses can manage their funds with full control and security. Biptap is committed to expanding its offerings and reaching new markets with its privacy-centric solutions.

