Global Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Global Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vision care devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $30.69 billion in 2023 to $33.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to eye health awareness, aging population, fashion and aesthetics, increased screen time.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vision care devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $49.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital eye strain, aging demographics, myopia management, sustainable and eco-friendly products.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2426&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market

The increasing prevalence of eye disorders is expected to boost the growth of the vision care devices and equipment market going forward. An eye disorder, also known as an ocular disorder or eye condition, refers to any medical condition or abnormality that affects the structure or functioning of the eye, leading to visual impairment or discomfort. As more people are affected by eye disorders, there is a growing demand for vision care products and services, including eyeglasses, contact lenses, and surgical interventions. This increased demand drives the market for these devices and equipment.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vision-care-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vision care devices and equipment market include Essilor International, Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, The Cooper Companies, Novartis AG, Bausch & Lomb, NidekCo.Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Luxottica Group SpA, Escalon Services, Tomey Corporation, CIBA Vision Corporation.

Technological advancement in vision care devices has transformed eye care. Vision technology has witnessed some great scientific breakthroughs and innovations in the past few years and these advances are rapidly changing the future of those with chronic eye conditions. The innovation includes DriveSafe lenses with anti-glare coating to help with poor driving conditions, photochromic contact lenses that block the sun's harmful UV rays, and blue light blocking glasses among others.

Segments:

1) By Type: Intraocular Lens, Ophthalmic Lasers, Glaucoma Drainage Devices, Contact Lenses, Other Types

2) By Aplication: Vision Care, Diagnosis, Surgery

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Optical Centers, Other End users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in global vision care devices and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the vision care devices and equipment market share. The regions covered in the vision care devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Vision care devices and equipment are used to treat eye vision problems. The main types of vision care devices and equipment are intraocular lenses, ophthalmic lasers, glaucoma drainage devices, and others.

