Global Kosher Food Market to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2026, Driven by Demand for Vegan & Clean Label Products

Kosher food market projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026, with North America leading at 40% market share.

Rising consumer awareness for health and wellness is significantly driving the kosher food market's growth.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Kosher Food Market by Product Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global kosher food market size was valued at $19.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $25.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 40% share of the kosher food market.

Kosher food products are those products that abide by the rules and regulations of Jewish law kashrut. A versatile range of kosher food products is available in the kosher food market including pasta, bread, cereals, juices, and others. In addition, kosher certified food products are very popular especially among the Jewish and non-Jewish communities across the globe. kosher animals (exception of fish) may be eaten only when they have been ritually slaughtered in accordance with the Jewish food laws. The Kashrut law exerts strict regulations for separation between meat and dairy products. Products that contain neither meat nor milk are described as Parve. Neutral foods/Parve can be eaten together with both dairy dishes and meaty dishes.

The kosher food market growth in value sales for vegan food and clean label products is attributed to surge in demand for different kosher food, which facilitate better alternative for synthetic products. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different types of natural ingredients in food & beverages and also the production of food with kashrut law is expected to fuel the demand for kosher food market.

The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers who are demanding kosher certification for food items. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in the developed as well as the developing countries. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of special kosher food made using organic products. Thus, kosher food are gaining increased traction among food & beverage manufacturers, which significantly drives the growth of the global market.

Kosher food have witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed for this product in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributed to low performing macro-economic factors such as internet penetration and aggressive marketing strategies by the manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the growth of the kosher food market in some of the underdeveloped regions.

There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the kosher food market strategize on promoting their products on these social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the kosher food market trends sights critical opportunity in gaining traction.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Depending on product type, the meat products segment garnered 33.1% of kosher food market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019 to 2026.

- The snacks and savory segment was valued at $3.1 billion and is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2026, registering a highest CAGR of 5.1%.

- In 2018, by distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarket segment accounted for 59.5% share of the kosher food market, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.3%.

- The online stores segment accounted was valued at $1.9 billion and is expected to reach $3.0 billion by 2026, registering a highest CAGR of 6.1%.

- Region wise, North America accounted for a prominent market share in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global kosher food industry include Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc., Unilever, General Mills (Yoplait), Cargill, Nestle, Conagra Brands, Dean Foods, PepsiCo Beverage & Foods (Tropicana), The Hain Celestial Group, and Bob's Red Mill.

