Minister Aaron Motsoaledi opens first-ever Pharmacists International Federation Congress in South Africa, 1 Sept

South Africa will host the first ever International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress in sub-Saharan Africa from 01- 04 September as part of Pharmacy Month commemorative activities to raise patient awareness on the vital role pharmacists can play in the community's healthcare and to improve communication between patients and pharmacists and pharmacy support personnel.

The Congress brings together pharmacists from all over the world to share expertise, network, share knowledge technology innovations and experience over four-day period at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will deliver a keynote address at the official opening of the Congress on Monday, 02 September

The FIP is a non-governmental organisation representing over 4 million pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists and has been recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) since 1948. It works in partnership with some of the world’s leading health, policymaking, education and science institutions.

During the congress, pharmacists from different backgrounds will have opportunity to share expertise and knowledge in their profession to advance the profession to meet the healthcare needs in challenging environment of endless disease outbreaks.

Pharmacists play important role in the healthcare sector as they not only foresee the innovation in medicine such as vaccines which are critical in saving people’s lives especially during outbreaks and pandemics as was the case during COVID-19 pandemic. Like other health professionals, pharmacists are the first point of contact and medicines dispensation because of their medication expertise, patient access, medication management responsibilities.

This year’s Pharmacy Month is commemorated under the theme: “Let’s Talk About Vaccines” and is aligned with the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress Theme, “Innovating for the Future of Health Care”. The theme is based on the conviction that improving vaccination coverage and promoting a life-course approach to vaccination are global imperatives to which pharmacists can greatly contribute.

Pharmacists play an important role in actively promoting vaccination, raising awareness and educating the population about the health, social and humanistic benefits of vaccines, including gains in quality of life.

Participating stakeholders at the Congress include the South African Pharmacy Council, Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa and Independent Community Pharmacy Association.

