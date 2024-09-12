Global Smart Water Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Smart Water Management Global Market Trends, Size, and Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart water management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $15.13 billion in 2023 to $17.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging water infrastructure, increased awareness and public demand for efficient water management, increased urbanization and smart city initiatives, rising demand for a significant reduction in loss due to nonrevenue water, increased awareness about water wastage.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The smart water management market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $31.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing investment in smart cities, increasing adoption of smart water management systems, funding and incentives, climate change impact, remote monitoring and control.

Growth Driver Of The Smart Water Management Market

The increase in demand for clean water due to the increasing global population is likely to drive the growth of the smart water management market. As the population grows, there will be greater demand for water for domestic, industrial, agricultural, and municipal purposes. The importance of clean water for health, food and nutrition security has been highlighted during COVID-19. Smart water management systems can help to accelerate response plans by identifying vulnerable food value chains, including market locations, and critical areas, and designing tailored and prioritized interventions to improve access to clean water in urban, peri-urban, and rural areas.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the smart water management market include Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, ABB Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation., Itron Inc.

Major companies operating in the smart water management market are developing innovative products, such as smart wastewater solutions, to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A smart wastewater solution is an advanced technological system and approach used for the management, monitoring, and optimization of wastewater and sewage systems

Segments:

1) By Offering: Water Meters, Solutions, Services

2) By Product Type: Advanced Water Meters, Meter Read Technology, Cellular Network

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the smart water management market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart water management market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Smart Water Management Market Definition

Smart water management refers to the integration of systems and methods for monitoring, controlling, and regulating the usage and quality of water resources, as well as the maintenance of connected equipment.

