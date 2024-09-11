Potato Starch Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global potato starch market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $6.29 billion in 2023 to $6.64 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This expansion is forecasted to continue, with the market expected to reach $8.26 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, driven by increasing demand for plant-based and gluten-free food products, innovations in potato starch applications, and heightened awareness of health benefits associated with plant-based diets.

Increasing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Foods Fuels Growth in the Potato Starch Market

The surge in demand for ready-to-eat food products is a primary driver of growth in the potato starch market. These foods offer convenience and longer shelf life, which aligns with the busy lifestyles of modern consumers. Potato starch plays a crucial role in ready-to-eat meals, where it is used as a thickening agent in soups, gelling agents in confections, and thickeners in products like pie fillings and instant puddings. The rise in consumer preference for such products, coupled with urbanization, has significantly boosted the demand for potato starch. According to Bizom, ready-to-eat goods sales increased by 9.1% in August 2021, underscoring the growing trend towards convenience foods.

Innovation Flourishes in the Potato Starch Market with Introduction of Enhanced Products

Innovation is a key trend in the potato starch market, with companies investing heavily in new product developments. For example, Ingredion Inc. launched ULTRA-TEX 1311 Modified Potato Starch in 2021, aimed at enhancing the quality and performance of food products. This modified starch offers benefits such as improved texture, clarity, and stability, making it suitable for a range of applications including plant-based and low-fat products.

Potato Starch Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the potato starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Pepees SA, Emsland Group, Sudstarke GmbH, and Ingredion Inc., among others. These players focus on developing innovative products and expanding their market presence. Trends such as the introduction of modified starch varieties, biodegradable packaging, and clean label formulations are shaping the industry's future.

Potato Starch Market Segments:

• Type: Native Starch, Modified Starch, Sweeteners

• Nature: Organic, Conventional

• Distribution Channel: Indirect, Direct, Other Distribution Channels

• Application: Food Industry, Paper Industry, Chemical Industry, Textile Industry, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leading the Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the potato starch market in 2023 and is expected to continue its leading position. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Potato Starch Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on potato starch market size, potato starch market drivers and trends, potato starch market major players, potato starch competitors' revenues, potato starch market positioning, and potato starch market growth across geographies. The potato starch market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

