Win A Bigger, Better Breakfast Bundle Every Friday in September at The Big Biscuit for National Biscuit Month

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Big Biscuit® , a popular All-American Breakfast and Lunch concept known for its classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, is excited to announce its celebration of National Biscuit Month this September. With a bigger and better approach, there is a chance to win a Biscuit and Gravy Bundle every Friday throughout the month.Embracing the spirit of National Biscuit Month, The Big Biscuit is inviting breakfast enthusiasts and biscuit aficionados alike to join in the festivities. As part of this special promotion, Guests can enter for a chance to win a mouthwatering Biscuit and Gravy Bundle, expertly crafted with love and care by The Big Biscuit's talented culinary team.This delectable bundle includes eight fluffy, freshly baked biscuits smothered in rich, savory gravy, creating the ultimate breakfast indulgence. Each week the winners will be announced via social media and the lucky winners will pick up a Biscuit and Gravy Bundle from their local Big Biscuit restaurant.“There is nothing our Guests love more than our award winning biscuits and gravy. For National Biscuit Month, Guests can share the love of our biscuits with their loved ones by enjoying a bundle of biscuits and gravy together,” said Chad Offerdahl, President of The Big Biscuit. "Whether our Guests want to share with family, friends, or coworkers, we know that our biscuits bring people together to create cherished memories.”To enter the giveaway, Guests can visit the link and fill out the form in the Big Biscuit’s Instagram bio or on Facebook. Each Friday, one lucky winner will be chosen to receive the Biscuit and Gravy Bundle, meant to be shared. The Big Biscuit encourages guests to stay social with them in September for a chance to win this mouth-watering prize.For more information, visit https://bigbiscuit.com/ . Follow The Big Biscuit on social media: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.About The Big BiscuitThe Big Biscuit is an all-American breakfast and Lunch franchise concept that combines the classic flavors you love with a modern twist without skimping on selection. There is something for everyone here. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit thrives on innovation and flexes its adaptability to continually offer guests what they want and crave.The menu features generous portions of freshly prepared classic comfort food favorites and friendly smiles—as big as their famous buttermilk biscuits. Each location offers breakfast and lunch options, dine-in, takeout, online ordering, kids’ menus, and bundle ordering.The Big Biscuit is BIG on community. The company strives to be good neighbors and is committed to helping its communities–one biscuit at a time. Being community-centric is fundamental to the brand's identity. They give back through blood donation drives, pajama collections over the holidays, teacher appreciation giveaways, partnering with local public schools, and more!Learn more at https://bigbiscuit.com , or follow The Big Biscuit on social: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram @the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.The Big Biscuit… Don’t mess with breakfast!

