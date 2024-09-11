Printed Electronics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The printed electronics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global printed electronics market is set to experience substantial growth, increasing from $11.36 billion in 2023 to $13.54 billion in 2024, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. Despite past challenges, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is anticipated to surge to $26.5 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%, driven by advancements in smart devices, wearable technology, and sustainable materials.

Automotive Industry Driving Growth in the Printed Electronics Market

The automotive industry's expanding demand is a key driver of growth in the printed electronics market. The sector's increasing use of printed electronic devices—such as tailing sensors, OLED lights, and organic solar cells—is contributing to the market's expansion. According to a March 2020 report by Invest India, India's automobile industry is projected to reach $300 billion by 2026, with substantial growth in the passenger segment. Additionally, a March 2022 report by The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association noted a 2.7% global increase in car production output in 2021, with notable growth in the US and China. This rise in automobile production is expected to further elevate the demand for printed electronics.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and BASF SE are actively involved in the printed electronics market. These companies are leveraging strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance product development and expand their market presence. For example, Henkel Adhesive Technologies partnered with Quad Industries in February 2021 to advance the design and manufacturing of printed electronics.

Trends Shaping the Future

Several key trends are influencing the printed electronics market, including:

• Flexible and wearable electronics

• In-mold electronics (IME)

• 3D printing of electronics

• IoT and sensor integration

• Technological advancements in production techniques

Segments:

• By Technology: Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic

• By Material: Ink, Substrate

• By Application: Displays, RFID Tags, Batteries, Photovoltaic Cells, Lighting, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industry: Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Architecture, Retail & Packaging, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the printed electronics market in 2023 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The detailed regional analysis highlights market dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities within this region.

Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on printed electronics market size, printed electronics market drivers and trends, printed electronics market major players, printed electronics competitors' revenues, printed electronics market positioning, and printed electronics market growth across geographies. The printed electronics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

