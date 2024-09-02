Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market Likely To Boost Future Growth | FireEye, Thales Group
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.14 Million% by 2030.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market size is estimated to be around USD 14.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% to reach USD 118.9 Million by 2030.
Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market Overview
Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity refers to the application of AI and machine learning techniques to enhance the security of computer systems, networks, and data. AI is used to identify and respond to threats, detect anomalies, and automate security processes. It can analyze vast amounts of data in real-time to identify patterns of malicious activity and help organizations proactively protect their digital assets from cyberattacks.
Market Trends
AI is increasingly being used to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats in real-time, improving the overall security posture of organizations
Market Opportunities:
Create AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that can proactively identify and mitigate security breaches, offering advanced threat detection and incident response capabilities.
Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Cybersecurity Market Segmentation
Market Analysis by Types: Network Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others
Market Analysis by Applications: BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Others
HTF MI provides customized studies specific to regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, etc.
