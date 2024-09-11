Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The prebiotic ingredients market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prebiotic ingredients market has seen substantial growth, expanding from $6.44 billion in 2023 to $7.16 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Despite challenges, the market is forecasted to grow to $10.75 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%, driven by rising consumer awareness of gut health, increasing demand for natural products, and the need for nutrient-dense foods.

Growing Food and Drink Supplements Fuels Prebiotic Ingredients Market Growth

The surge in demand for food and drink supplements is significantly propelling the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market. These supplements, concentrated sources of nutrients with nutritional or physiological effects, include prebiotic ingredients essential for digestive health. According to a 2021 Health of the Nation survey by the World Health Organization, over 71% of adults use food supplements, with the pandemic driving this trend. Additionally, the rising demand for nutraceutical products, which provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, is boosting market growth. The Indian nutraceutical market, for example, is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2020 to $18 billion by 2025, reflecting a more than fourfold increase in just five years.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global prebiotic ingredients market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6954&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the prebiotic ingredients market include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Cargill Inc., Ingredion Inc., and Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. Product innovation is a major trend, with firms developing new solutions to enhance market offerings. For instance, in January 2022, Gnosis by Lesaffre launched Lynside Immunity Prebiotic, a novel yeast-based prebiotic designed to stimulate beneficial gut bacteria and promote the formation of short-chain fatty acids.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends influencing the prebiotic ingredients market include advancements in developing inulin and oligosaccharides, the multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients, personalized nutrition, and the synergy with probiotics. Clean label and natural products are also gaining traction, reflecting the broader consumer shift towards health-conscious and transparent choices.

Segments

• By Type: Inulin, Fructooligosaccharides (FOSs), Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS), Disaccharides, Monosaccharide, Nucleotide-Activated Saccharides, Soy Oligosaccharides, Other Types

• By Source: Roots, Grains, Vegetables, Fruits Trunk (or) Stem, Other Sources

• By Operability: Gut Health, Immunity, Cardiovascular Health, Bone Health, Weight Management

• By Application: Functional Food and Beverage, Infant Formula and Baby Food, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pet Food

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe led the prebiotic ingredients market in 2023 and continues to hold a significant share. However, South America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer demand and economic expansion.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global prebiotic ingredients market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prebiotic-ingredients-global-market-report

Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on prebiotic ingredients market size, prebiotic ingredients market drivers and trends, prebiotic ingredients market major players, prebiotic ingredients competitors' revenues, prebiotic ingredients market positioning, and prebiotic ingredients market growth across geographies. The prebiotic ingredients market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Probiotics Food And Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-food-and-cosmetics-global-market-report

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

Probiotics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.